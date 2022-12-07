West Virginia’s mine inspection office has a new director — one who has defended a former coal executive found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at the Upper Big Branch mine before a 2010 explosion killed 29 men there.
Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Frank Foster as the new director of the state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training.
Justice, a coal magnate who controlled mines that had amassed $1.7 million in federal mine safety fine debt as of last month, announced the appointment Monday. Foster’s first day in his new position was Tuesday, according to Department of Commerce spokesman Andy Malinoski.
Foster previously was administrator for the West Virginia Board of Coal Mine Health and Safety. Before taking on that role, Foster was deputy director of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training.
Foster is a former safety director at Massey Energy Co., which owned and operated the Upper Big Branch mine. He was one of more than 100 people who wrote letters defending former Massey CEO Don Blankenship in 2016, after a federal jury convicted Blankenship of conspiring to willfully violate mine safety standards. Blankenship later served a year in federal prison and a halfway house.
In a letter to a federal judge, Foster said he worked with Blankenship for 14 years, including as his corporate safety director, and “would gladly work for him again.”
Foster complimented Blankenship for having the “keenest sense of business acumen of anyone” he knew. The former CEO wanted to know why accidents, injuries and violations happened and what the company could do to prevent re-occurrences, Foster wrote.
Foster recalled in the letter to U.S. District Judge Irene Berger that he was working for another company when the Upper Big Branch explosion occurred and was asked by Massey to lead the command center for the company’s rescue and recovery operation.
“Regardless of what anyone says, I was with Mr. Blankenship during parts of this time and saw him as an anguished man who desperately wanted to save those miners’ lives,” Foster wrote.
Foster was a safety coordinator for Massey Coal Services, a Massey Energy subsidiary, when two men were killed in an underground mine fire at the Massey Energy-controlled Aracoma Coal Co.’s Aracoma Alma Mine No. 1 in Logan County in 2006.
Foster has been in the mining industry for more than 45 years, including stints at Magnum Coal, Jenmar Corp. and Patriot Coal Corp., where he was safety compliance director.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton applauded Foster’s appointment Wednesday, calling him “exceptionally qualified” and a “great fit to lead the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training.”
“[Foster] has devoted his career towards accident prevention, mine emergency operations and overall mine safety improvement,” Hamilton said in an email. “He knows the industry well and is known throughout the industry as a safety leader.”
United Mine Workers of America spokeswoman Erin Bates said the union is looking forward to working with Foster in the future.
“We hope that Frank will put workers first and values miner safety above all,” Bates said in an email.
“Frank Foster has spent his career focused on improving mine safety and training, and I know he’s going to be an excellent fit for this position,” Justice said in a statement.
Foster succeeds Eugene White, who retired four years after Justice appointed him director.
Current Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training acting director McKennis “Kenny” Browning will become deputy director. Former deputy director John Kinder retired in August.
The UMWA responded to White’s 2018 appointment by saying Justice had passed up an opportunity to instead tap then-Board Coal Mine Health and Safety member Carl Egnor for the role.
The Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training is housed under the Department of Commerce and enforces the state’s mining laws. The office became a focal point earlier this year when the West Virginia Legislature considered stripping nearly all enforcement authority from it.
The House of Delegates abandoned the proposal to remove mine inspectors’ power to issue orders or financial penalties to mine operators for failing to meet safety standards after a public hearing in which UMWA members and other miner advocates excoriated it. Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, was the most vocal proponent of the proposal.
The office levied penalty assessments in nearly 30,000 cases against companies from 2011 through 2021, collecting more than $21.6 million in penalties. Inspectors issued more than 7,100 safety violations in 2021.