HUNTINGTON — A Genoa man who faces nine charges in a November 2020 home invasion that left a couple handcuffed to each other and bleeding in their living room will have a jury trial next week.
Nathan Allen Dolen was taken to the Cabell County Courthouse for a pretrial hearing Monday.
Dolen was charged with entry of a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny, first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault, kidnapping, use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony and third-degree arson.
Cabell County deputies discovered two victims in the living room of their home in the 7000 block of West Country Club Drive in the incident that occurred around 9 a.m. Nov. 22, 2020.
The couple was taken from their bedrooms separately and threatened with physical violence if they did not give the assailant money, according to the criminal complaint.
A jury selection will start at 9 a.m. Nov. 1 with the expectation of a three-day trial.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory Howard denied a few motions filed by the defense, but opened an opportunity for one motion depending on the jury’s verdict.
Defense attorney Mike Frazier said two grand larceny charges were repetitive and both should not be prosecuted in the trial.
The charges accuse the defendant of stealing more than $1,000. Count 2 states Dolen stole a truck, handcuffs and a rifle pressure washer, and count 12 states he stole a .38 pistol, a 357 revolver, a cellphone and other items.
“If there’s only one theft, this crime occurred on the same day with the same victim at the same time. I don’t know why they charged two counts, but it just seems to me it’s redundant that if in fact Nathan’s going to be guilty of grand larceny, he’s guilty of all of it,” Frazier said.
Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale said items were stolen from two properties — the house and the garage.
Howard denied the motion, but said if Dolen is convicted on both counts by the jury, he will reconsider if the charges are appropriate.
Detectives believe Dolen forced his way into the couple’s garage by kicking the door open and accessing the home through a rear door in the sunroom.
Frazier also wanted to prevent the jury from an argument that the gun recovered in a truck driven by Dolen was in his possession.
The attorney said there was no evidence at the home that Dolen stole the gun from the victims.
“We just think it is highly prejudicial if the government wants to introduce any evidence that Nathan possessed a handgun. He’s not charged with being a felon in possession. He’s not charged with anything related to having a gun. A gun was stolen from Mr. Atkinson. We acknowledge that it’s going to come in that there was a gun taken and in fact that the gun was ultimately found in Nathan’s truck, but I just don’t … think (the Prosecutor’s Office) should be able to say Nathan possessed the gun,” Frazier said.
Plymale responded that a gun was stolen from the house and found in the truck that was also stolen from the residence.
“I’m going to allow the state to reference the gun and use it as part of telling the whole story. It sounds like it’s an integral part of the case,” Howard said after he denied the motion.
While the lieutenant for the case may not state Dolen stole it, Plymale said the co-defendant may say that Dolen did. Wanda Gail Blankenship, of Dunlow, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.
Prosecutors also told Howard that there may be a problem with an important witness for the trial that could cause a delay.
The trial was originally scheduled to begin Aug. 9.