HUNTINGTON — A U.S. district judge on Wednesday denied Marshall University’s Board of Governor’s motion to strike parts of a sexual assault lawsuit.
“The court notes that this is not counsels’ first, second, or third appearance before this Court representing Marshall on allegations of incompetent administration of Title IX,” the file signed by Judge Robert C. Chambers said.
“The University need not act shocked by the allegation that Marshall has continually incompetently administered the program.”
Charleston attorney Ryan Donovan filed a lawsuit in federal court on Nov. 21, 2022, on behalf of the plaintiff identified only as “Jane Roe,” a Marshall student. The lawsuit accuses Marshall’s Title IX Office of incompetence.
Roe reported to police Sept. 3, 2022, she was sexually assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, also a Marshall student, who was criminally charged.
Donovan stated Marshall’s Student Conduct Office contacted Roe under the guise of interviewing her as a “witness” to the assault, instead of a meeting to investigate, according to the complaint.
An investigation into the ex-boyfriend was never opened in the Title IX office as the case was considered an off-campus event.
However, a month later, the victim was told she had been charged internally with violating Marshall’s policy against underage drinking. The student was asked to accept a “voluntary resolution” resulting in her being placed on probation.
According to the motion filed in the court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Marshall filed the Motion to Strike four paragraphs on Roe’s 63-paragraph complaint on Dec. 13, 2022.
The defendant, Marshall University Board of Governors, stated Roe’s complaint contained “irrelevant, inadmissible, immaterial, impertinent, and scandalous” allegations.
“The Court agrees that these are allegations of scandalous behavior. However, Marshall fails to understand that our legal system allows plaintiffs to bring scandalous allegations, as scandalous events do, in fact, occur,” the filing stated.
The files stated that Roe apologized if the defendant felt she was “cruel” to them.
In response to the motion to strike, Roe filed a response: “Roe disagrees that any allegations in her Complaint are immaterial or impertinent. She agrees that they are scandalous, but probably not in the way that Marshall intends. Nonetheless, if the Marshall University Board of Governors feels that Jane Roe — a twenty-year-old student asking the University to investigate her sexual assault — has been ‘cruel’ to them, then she sincerely apologizes and does not oppose the motion to strike.”
The four contested paragraphs were:
Paragraph 1. “For years, Marshall University’s Title IX Office has been a disaster—failing both complainants and respondents through a combination of fear, incompetence, bias, and vindictiveness. “
Paragraph 2. “For as long as these matters could be kept quiet, Marshall ignored them. In response to a recent series of high-profile lawsuits and media reports however, Marshall President Brad Smith was forced to issue public statements acknowledging the University’s failures, promising to “restructur[e] the Title IX Office,” and apologizing to Marshall’s students.
Paragraph 3. “But Marshall’s apology comes too late for Jane Roe.”
Paragraph 5. “Indeed, at the same time Marshall shirked its obligation to respond to sexual violence between its students — what President Smith refers to as Marshall’s ‘highest calling’ — it decided to punish Jane Roe for truthfully relaying the story of her victimization.”
“As to the ‘impertinence’ of the Complaint — the Court is well-equipped to ensure acknowledgment of its dignity and declines to stoop to find offense. Marshall primarily contests the Complaint’s characterization of President Brad Smith’s public statement,” the motion stated.
The defendant provided the Court with a copy of Smith’s Nov. 17, 2022, email to students and staff acknowledging the USA Today article outlining Marshall’s Title IX in 2018 and reconstructing the university’s Title IX office.
“The email ...states that ‘Marshall University has no higher calling than to keep its students, faculty, and staff safe,” the file stated.
Smith includes multiple new changes Marshall has undertaken since 2018 in the email, including instituting new administrative procedures, restructuring the Title IX Office to hold it more accountable, and promising to name a new Title IX coordinator.
The court determined Roe’s characterization of Smith’s email was accurate.
Former attorney and Title IX investigator Jessica Rhodes was named an interim coordinator and later announced as the official Title IX coordinator at the beginning of February 2023.
“Mr. Smith must understand that if he announces that substantial changes to Marshall’s Title IX Office and program are being made in response to lawsuits, people will infer that there was a reason such changes occurred. The reassuring rhetoric which Mr. Smith cocoons the announcement within may comfort Marshall’s student body, but it does not alter Ms. Roe’s allegations,” the file stated.
The university declined to comment on the case Friday, citing pending litigation.
Since the email went out, multiple protests have occurred on campus and a newly formed Title IX Task Force of students met with Smith in March. All recommendations were from students, including the members of the Title IX Task Force: Rebecca “Bex” Law; Sam Green; Emma Rau; Wynn Johnson; Zoe Davin; Sierra Finger, and Ripley Haney.
The task force and Smith reviewed the Title IX Task Force Report Summary on March 10 and agreed with 12 university commitments.
“The meeting went extremely well and he was incredibly receptive to everything we had to say. I really think he cares about Marshall, the students, and correcting these mistakes and oversights. The reception from the faculty and staff was not as welcome,” Law told the Herald-Dispatch.
Some of the commitments include a Title IX Advisory Board; a public forum each semester; a physical location in a student-centered site; and annual trainings for faculty, staff and student organizations.
“I am proud to have been a part of this process,” Smith said in an email to the Title IX Task Force. “The task force membership represented a variety of university constituencies and the subject matter was complex and sometimes difficult to process. However, you were able to come together with a common purpose, which was to make Marshall University’s Title IX process better.”
The task force and Smith also agreed on updating the Title IX office website; creating a part-time Social Work internship and/practicum position to provide therapeutic services to the office; and a reporting line on the university’s organizational chart from Title IX Office to the President’s Office for a direct line of communication and a monthly check-in.