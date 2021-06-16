They never learn.
No matter how many times West Virginia’s lawmakers get told it’s a bad idea, they can’t seem to resist giving away the Division of Natural Resources’ money.
Case in point: At a June 7 interim meeting of the Legislature’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources subcommittee, lawmakers took up a pair of proposed bills that would provide free hunting and fishing licenses to military veterans and volunteer firefighters.
Sigh.
This seems like the umpteenth time the Legislature has considered measures such as this, and the umpteenth time DNR officials have had to explain why a license giveaway would harm the agency’s ability to manage fish and wildlife.
They have to explain, in painstaking detail, that the agency gets the lion’s share of its annual revenue from license sales and from federal grants tied directly to those license sales.
It’s surprising to me that so many West Virginians seem to think the DNR gets its money the way most state agencies do — directly from taxpayers.
Not so.
The DNR receives only a small fraction of its annual revenue from taxpayers, mainly for administrative costs.
The rest — the part that pays for law enforcement, game and fish management, and capital improvements such as boat ramps and shooting ranges — comes directly from hunters and anglers.
According to MetroNews, DNR director Steve McDaniel told lawmakers that for the current fiscal year, license sales amounted to about $15 million.
Those license sales, in turn, helped the state attract several times that amount from the federal government. Here’s how it works:
The feds levy an excise tax on just about every bit of equipment hunters and anglers use — every firearm, box of ammunition, bow, arrow, fishing rod, fishing reel, etc. Heck, the feds even place that special tax on every gallon of motorboat fuel.
That money gets refunded to the states based on the number of hunting- and fishing-license buyers in each state. DNR officials must use the federal money to benefit the state’s game and fisheries programs.
When federal money is used in a program, the state antes up 25% of the cost and the feds cover the remaining 75%. The DNR’s current annual budget is about $63 million, with federal money paying the lion’s share.
If the Legislature starts giving away free licenses willy-nilly, the amount of license revenue will drop. In essence, for every dollar the DNR would lose in license money, it would lose $3 worth of federal money.
It’s not rocket science, and yet our illustrious lawmakers can’t seem to grasp it.
I’ve covered the DNR for more than 40 years, and almost every year someone introduces a bill that would give free licenses to some constituent group.
You’d think members of the Legislature would understand the value of maintaining the DNR’s ability to preserve and enhance hunting and fishing throughout the state, which benefits all West Virginians.
Instead, lawmakers attempt to curry favor with politically popular groups by offering them freebies.
It’s sad. And it never seems to stop.