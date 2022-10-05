Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Tom Wagner

Tom Wagner is president of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association.

 Submitted photo

If you haven’t noticed, there is a nip in the air and that means Old Man Winter will be knocking on the door pretty soon. With the temperature dropping, especially at the higher elevations, officials at the state’s ski resorts are already prepping for the upcoming season, which usually starts the later part of November.

One of the folks excited about the temperatures falling is Tom Wagner, president of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association and Winterplace Ski Patrol Director. The long-time ski official likes what he sees.

