DEAR JILL: I saw something in my grocery circular recently and wondered what you would think of this. My grocery store is selling fresh boneless chicken breasts for $1.89 per pound in a “family pack” size of 3 pounds or more. But the fine print under that sale price says that standard size packs of chicken breasts are $2.99 per pound.
I don’t think this is fair. I only shop for my wife and me, and we do not need 3 pounds of chicken breasts. We are on a fixed income, but if we want to buy these this week, we will pay more than a person shopping for a family. — Art G.
I do agree that charging “more for less” is a frustrating concept that exists all over the grocery store — not just in the meat department.
Why does the store charge more for a smaller-sized package? While it’s true that packaging multiple, smaller groups of chicken breasts uses more Styrofoam trays and shrink wrap or bags than wrapping a larger number of chicken breasts in the same package, it’s doubtful that the costs of the extra packaging and labor truly equal another $1.10 per pound.
However, meats are not the only items in the supermarket affected by the “smaller, but more expensive” phenomenon.
I’ve noticed that some other products, particularly canned goods, cost more per ounce when purchased in smaller containers versus larger ones. Eight-ounce cans of vegetables, such as green beans or corn, sell for 79 cents at my local supermarket, while 14.5-ounce cans of the same items from the same brands sell for 99 cents.
I understand that not everyone may want the larger can, but buying the smaller can works out to about 10 cents per ounce versus the larger can’s 7 cents per ounce. (Even stranger — coupons typically specify that they are for the larger size cans!)
I’ve also noticed that the 7.5-ounce mini cans of soda and sparkling water, often called “sleek” or “slim” cans, cost more than the larger cans. At my store, an eight-pack of mini soda cans regularly sells for $3.99, while the six-pack of 12-ounce cans typically sells for $2.49.
It does seem counterproductive to me to charge customers more for the “privilege” of drinking fewer ounces of soda — especially when people may be doing so in order to make a healthier or lower-calorie beverage choice!
(For those who like to do the math, as I do, the eight-pack of 7.5-ounce cans contains 60 ounces, working out to about 7 cents per ounce, while the six-pack of 12-ounce cans contains 72 ounces and works out to about 3 cents per ounce.)
In situations like these, I do opt to purchase the larger item, as I can’t in good conscience pay more for less. With the size of our family, we’ll consume the larger item at some point.
In the case of the meats costing less in a “family pack” size, while my reader may not need 3 pounds of chicken right now, it’s likely that his household will consume the chicken at some point in the future. I’d recommend buying the 3-pound package, then separating it into multiple portions at home. Freeze the unwanted portions now for a future meal in a resealable bag, and you’ll be saving a significant amount over buying the smaller packages.
One final note on smaller versus larger sizes: From a couponing perspective, buying the smaller item can often be a better deal from a financial standpoint than a larger one if a coupon is involved. It is often less expensive, per ounce, to buy multiple 10- to 12-ounce boxes of cereal versus using the same coupon on the larger box. I recently saw an 18-ounce “family size” box of a popular oat cereal selling for $3.99, while the 10.8-ounce size was on sale for $1.49. With a 50-cent coupon, I dropped the price of the smaller box to 99 cents — just 9 cents per ounce. Had I used the same coupon on the 18-ounce box, I’d have paid $3.49 — that’s 19 cents per ounce!