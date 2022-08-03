Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

coupons BLOX.jpg

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

 Metro Creative

DEAR JILL: I have used coupons when grocery shopping for at least 50 years. I even get a weekly email letting me know what coupon inserts will be in my Sunday newspaper.

For the past couple months I have noticed that there is only one insert, if even that, in the newspaper, even if the email says there will be more. I subscribe to my area newspaper, and I even used to purchase another, different paper to get extra coupons. But I noticed that this paper now also only has one insert.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

Recommended for you