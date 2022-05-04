With rising prices on everything from gas to food and cars, many people are looking to prune unnecessary expenses from their household budgets to get a handle on spending.
I spend a lot of time discussing groceries and household expenses, but there are other areas of life that we can focus on to bring that monthly budget down, too.
An eye-opening way to see exactly where your money is being spent is to enter your spending into a budget spreadsheet. There are many online and software-based tools for this.
Mint.com and NerdWallet.com both offer free online budgeting tools. If you prefer an offline tool, SimplePlanning.net has inexpensive Microsoft Excel-based spreadsheets that keep all your data stored locally on your computer.
Once you enter a month’s worth of spending, you can view this data in a graph format that shows you exactly where you spend the most money. This makes it easier to determine which expenses are necessary and which ones could be reduced.
According to digital marketing firm West Monroe, the average American is spending $273 per month on subscriptions. Subscriptions are defined as mobile phone and internet providers, free-shipping services from online retailers, video and music streaming sites, gaming sites and systems, home security systems, cloud data storage, online news, and apps — with fitness and grocery delivery apps topping the list.
This study notes that the average money spent on mobile phones and internet services is $100 per month. Where I live, home internet access and phone cost significantly more, but for argument’s sake, we’ll remove that from the $273 total. I tend to put those two items in the same category as a utility bill for our household, as they’re both necessary.
That still leaves us with an average of $173 per month being spent on subscriptions, and the next-highest item on the list is video streaming services. According to Vindicia, the average American subscribes to 3.4 video streaming services. While some of these are inexpensive, others are not, and they can quickly add up. It’s worth making a list of your subscriptions to decide if you’re using each one and if they are worth paying for each month.
Note that there are ways to watch subscription-only content free of charge, too. Some internet and cellphone providers offer subscription access to numerous popular video services once you’re a subscriber. I also recommend visiting your public library to see if they offer streaming boxes or “sticks” to check out. My local public library has Roku devices that plug into your television, and you can check them out for a week at a time. I like to get these, watch all the shows I’d like to catch up on, and then return the device to the library. This is a great way to watch subscription content without receiving a bill!
Fashion, beauty and pet “boxes” are also near the top of the list of subscriptions. These send the recipient a scheduled shipment of clothing, makeup, or pet treats and toys. Again, if you’re a fan of these, evaluate whether or not they’re truly necessary and consider suspending or canceling them if funds are tight.
With regards to home security services, some wireless camera systems charge a monthly fee, while others do not. When we set ours up, I researched multiple brands and selected one without a monthly fee for the lifetime of the service, as I did not want to get stuck with potential, perpetual price increases. There are also security systems that are entirely self-contained and run by a computer or device within your residence.
Free-shipping services are also high on the list of most-subscribed items. We do pay an annual fee to a large online retailer that includes both free shipping on many items and online streaming service. We feel that both services are worth the price, as we do utilize the free-shipping service often. If your household subscribes to one but isn’t utilizing it often, consider whether it is worth renewing when the subscription comes to an end.