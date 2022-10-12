Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

DEAR JILL: While watching a crime show one night about counterfeit coupons, I was pleasantly surprised to see that you, Jill, were one of the hosts explaining how the criminal got away with making and selling counterfeit coupons.

The show left me with some questions though. I would like to know how someone gets away with it for so long. Why did stores take these counterfeits? When they take them, do they just lose out on that money? — Ray G.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

