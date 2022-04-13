If you’ve paid attention to the news headlines lately, you’ve noticed that in addition to the prices of groceries rapidly increasing, specific commodities have jumped in price, while others are expected to rise in price over the coming months. Before the end of 2021, the price of bacon increased 30% as a result of farmers decreasing their herds during the pandemic. Production hasn’t resumed to pre-pandemic levels, but the demand for bacon is constant — meaning prices continue to rise at the store.
Meanwhile, fertilizer shortages are being widely reported, which will affect farmers’ crops. Specifically, wheat shortages are expected to happen all over the world in the coming months, both due to fertilizer issues and unrest in Europe, which is a major player in the world’s wheat. These factors are predicted to increase the cost of wheat and wheat-made products in the months ahead.
Knowing this, what can we do? I’ve already changed the way I shop for bacon over the past few months. I’d typically buy enough to use and freeze for about a 12-week span when we could usually expect the price to dip in the sales cycle for another stockup. I’d previously look for bacon sales in the $3.50 to $4 per pound price range, then stock up.
However, the average price of a pound of bacon in my area has risen to more than $8 per pound, and for many weeks, it’s been priced at more than $10 per pound. I’ve evolved my shopping strategy from “Buy 12 weeks’ worth” to “Buy as much as I have room in the freezer to store!” A few weeks ago, one of my local supermarkets had fresh bacon in the butcher case for $4.99 per pound, and I bought quite a bit.
With wheat prices expected to rise, I am thinking about the kinds of things that are also likely to rise in price. My rule of thumb “good price” for boxes of pasta was typically anything under $1 per pound. Lately, sale prices for pasta have risen to $1.25 at my local stores. While it’s not a huge increase, it’s indicative that wheat-based items will be something to watch as we go forward.
Wheat is an ingredient in so many products that I would anticipate prices rising on everything from bread to cereals, as well as flour itself — which reminded me of the flour shortages during the early months of the pandemic. If you do a lot of baking and the price of flour does begin to rise significantly, keep in mind that flour does freeze well if you place it inside a freezer bag or plastic container.
Cereals and pasta have long shelf lives — 11 to 12 months for cereal and several years for pasta. While I don’t think it’s time just yet to go buy a year’s worth of cereal and pasta, these are products that I do expect to see increases on in the months ahead. If you notice price jumping significantly on a consistent basis, where the price is no longer dipping in a predictable way, I do recommend stocking up to avoid price increases as much as you can.
Again, I’m comparing this to bacon — once the price started going up, I started making larger-than-normal purchases of it — but it’s also getting more difficult to get good deals on bacon as time continues to go by. While I believe we all understand that a variety of goods and products’ availability was affected by pandemic-related issues, I did not anticipate the price of bacon rising as much as it has.
Part of shopping smarter is realizing when we need to adjust our shopping and savings strategies to adjust to current situations. As you head to the store, maintain an awareness of any changes in pricing for the products you buy most frequently — and take note of items that are consistently rising in price without dipping back down to their usual sale-price lows. These will be the items you may want to consider stocking up in larger quantities on if the prices continue to go up.