Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

coupons BLOX.jpg

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

 Metro Creative

As a shopper, one of my primary concerns is saving money on meats — and by meat, I’m referring to beef, pork and even poultry, such as chicken and turkey products.

Per-pound pricing in each of these categories continues to rise, and due to multiple economic factors, including fuel and feed costs, these prices are predicted to rise further. I’ve always taken a best-price-per-pound approach to meats, as even when we’re in a normal sales cycle, they do fluctuate quite a bit.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

Recommended for you