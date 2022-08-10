Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

I always enjoy hearing how you’re saving money in this economy — whether it’s with coupons, via smart shopping habits, or by celebrating those amazing deals we’ve all encountered that were so good, we just had to tell someone about them! Here’s a sampling of emails I’ve received recently from readers like you:

DEAR JILL: I’ve been upset lately that there have been no cereal coupons at all. My kids eat a lot of cereal. I mentioned this to an employee stocking the cereal shelf at my local supermarket, and he took me to a set of shelves in the back of the store where they move the soon-to-expire products to. There I found multiples boxes of a popular kids’ cereal marked down to just 93 cents per box!

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

