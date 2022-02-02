My savvy audience has been spotting great deals again and taking the time to share them. Here’s a sampling of deals people like you have been putting together:
DEAR JILL: I want to share with you this great deal I got around the holidays. I use a hand cream that is great for dry winter skin. I was running out so I went to the store to get more.
When I went to the drugstore, the clerk at the beauty counter said they had a special gift set on sale for the holidays. Usually, I do not think these are a good deal, but she pointed out that the 4-ounce tube that I was buying was also inside the gift set, but the gift set also came with body butter, foot cream, and additional bath and shower items.
The gift set had a regular price of $40, but it was on sale for $20. For just $12 more, I got five other full-size products from the same brand. Some might argue that spending more than I intended to means this was not a deal, but I say six products for $20 is about $3.33 each for items that usually sell for $8 each. — Melodie F.
DEAR JILL: I have been stocking up on holiday flavors of baking mixes. After fall, all of the pumpkin spice cake and cookie mixes went on clearance. I even found pumpkin spice baking chips similar to chocolate chips, but orange. Were they ever good!
When the winter holidays pass, it is a good time to find similar things on clearance themed to Christmas. I have picked up everything from scented air sprays to candles to liquid hand soaps, all scented like gingerbread, apples or peppermint. — Daphne K.
DEAR JILL: A tactic I have not seen mentioned in your column is simply to ask when certain items might go on clearance. I usually go to the supermarket in my town on Tuesdays. I started noticing that sometimes I would find really good clearance meat and chicken deals — orange stickers on the packages that took 40 or 50% off the price.
Sometimes, though, I would go in and not find as many clearance meats. I know that clearance shopping can be somewhat luck of the draw. So I decided to ask the butcher if there was any rhyme or reason to when meats would go on sale.
He told me that they mark the meat down on Mondays at this store because the new ad comes out on Wednesday and that way, the shelves have the newly priced meat for the new week’s sales.
So, I started shopping on Mondays instead. I have a better pick of the clearance meats now and have been finding many deals. — Kris F.
DEAR JILL: While it is still winter, I have noticed many good deals and clearances on winter clothing. It is funny to me how early the spring clothing and swimwear show up in stores. In my area, winter boots are already on sale, winter coats are at good prices, and other things like sweaters and fleece-lined pants are, too. If you need any of these things, look and see what your stores are offering.
It might just be in my area, but our grocery store seems to have had a surplus of ham and turkey leftover from the holidays. Now they are very inexpensive per pound. The spiral ham I bought has a March expiration date on it as it is already cooked and cured. — Sarah G.
There’s tremendous value in gleaning ideas from each other regarding what kinds of sales and clearances are taking place or how people are maximizing their savings potential by shopping at the right time. When I was first starting as a couponer, I realized the same thing — I certainly didn’t invent the practice of shopping sales cycles to my advantage. I learned from what others were doing, and I added my observations and strategies into the mix. I always enjoy hearing about your deals!