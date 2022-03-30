It’s time again to share some of the great money-saving tips my readers have been sending in. For this round, they’re not solely focused on groceries with their couponing and smarter-shopping tips. When you’re learning to save money in many areas of life, it’s helpful to learn from experiences that others have had. Take a look at these new tips from readers like you:
DEAR JILL: One of my New Year’s resolutions is to get back into shape. I wanted to join a gym, and there are three in my area. I went to each one for a tour and to ask about possible tryout policies.
One gym gave out four free passes to try it out. Another had an introductory offer of $1 for the first month. The third had a two-week free trial.
I did all of these. Not only did I get to work out for more than six weeks for $1, but I also got to try out each facility and determine which one had the best equipment for my needs.
At the end of my experiment, I ended up joining the gym that cost the most per month of the three. This might surprise you, but it has features I like to use that the others did not: pool and steam room. The treadmills also each have a television attached so you can watch while you run.
I wanted to share this with anyone interested in fitness, too. You will save money while you shop around, and with a free few weeks, you can also see if a gym routine is something you will stick with. — Dahlia A.
DEAR JILL: I want to tell you about something people should do to save money in all kinds of unexpected places: Join the birthday clubs! Many restaurants and even some stores have birthday clubs where you get a coupon or free offer sent to you in time for your birthday.
I have gotten free bottles of body wash, free restaurant desserts or appetizers, and my favorite local hardware store chain sends me a coupon for $5 off anything in the store each birthday. I can always find something to buy there.
It is kind of amazing how many offers there are. Everyone should look into these. — Brian S.
DEAR JILL: I shop at a supermarket chain in the Midwest that sells both groceries and all kinds of other items: clothing, sporting goods, automotive, electronics. They even have live pets. I had not signed up for their electronic coupons before because I am just not in the habit of using them enough of the time, but the cashier told me to sign up anyway and just put my phone number in after each purchase.
Am I glad I did, because I have learned they give you money off your next purchase of anything at all just for reaching certain spending thresholds. Each time I have cumulatively spent $100 in the store, I get a reward of either $3 or $5 off my next shopping trip.
Even if I do nothing other than enter my phone number every time I check out, I am saving money. So for anyone skeptical about really easy coupon offers where you don’t have to do much of anything, I have learned they could be worth a second look. — Irving P.
I always enjoy hearing how you’re saving, whether it’s at the supermarket, fitness center, restaurants or anywhere else. With springtime right around the corner, I’ve been holding onto my coupons for home centers as I think about the landscaping and planting projects I want to do as the weather continues to warm up. Every bit of savings helps — especially when purchasing something you already intended or needed to buy, regardless of price.
Please continue sending your tips to me at jill@ctwfeatures.com, and I may feature them in a future column.