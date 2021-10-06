If you’ve paid attention to the headlines over the past few weeks, you may have noticed multiple articles referencing expected supply chain interruptions. There are many issues swirling right now that, together, have the potential to affect and worsen supply chains and stores’ stock.
Our country is still dealing with delays from overseas suppliers due to the pandemic, and these delays are expected to continue. In August of this year, Vice President Kamala Harris stated, “If you want to have Christmas toys for your children, it might be the time to start buying them because the delay may be many, many months.”
Additionally, COVID-19 vaccine mandates are also affecting supply chains. With the government mandating that companies with more than 100 workers get the vaccine, a percentage of the workforce is expected to exit their current jobs. Around the world, truck drivers have been “slow-rolling” or holding strikes related to these mandates, which will also affect what we see on our stores’ shelves.
I’m sure that few of us have forgotten the great toilet paper shortage of 2020! What that experience taught us, though, is that it’s worth having at least a small supply of your most-used items at home in case of shortages.
The next time you head to the grocery store, keep your eyes open and pay attention to what items are out of stock or very low on stock, as they may be the next to be affected by supply chain issues.
I’ll share a couple of anecdotes that I’ve experienced recently. On a busy evening, I ran to my closest supermarket to pick up a rotisserie chicken. The display was empty, so I walked to the deli counter to see when the next batch of chickens would be available. The clerk at the counter motioned to the empty rotisserie machines and said, “We haven’t had chickens in days. The trucks just aren’t coming. It’s not the only thing either.” He motioned to a wall of produce that previously held bagged salads and lettuce. That wall was also empty.
I drove to the next grocery store. They, too, were short on rotisserie chickens, but they did have three in the heated case. Unfortunately, the store had also doubled the price to $10 each when they were previously $5 each. I asked the clerk why the price had gone up so much, and he said they hadn’t gotten whole chickens in days, were only cooking a few each day, and that they hoped to get more chickens in soon.
The second, strange supply chain interruption I noticed started at the dollar store. In the summertime, I use a specific style of plastic hair clip. I wanted to purchase some more, and I’ve usually been able to find them at the dollar store. I went to a local store, and there were no hair clips of any kind in the aisle. Additionally, there were two entire aisles of the store that were empty. The dollar store clerk told me that they’d been having trouble getting stock in.
Afterward, I headed to two different drugstores before I finally found one lone hair clip hanging on a rack.
These incidents helped me to realize that supply chain interruptions were even affecting my small town’s stores. A dinner with friends later in the same week confirmed that they were having similar experiences and had noticed empty shelves in a variety of departments at their local grocers, too.
What concerns me is that, at some point, the general public is also going to notice if shelves are not being stocked with the typical frequency they’re used to, and this may incite another wave of panic-buying. Especially after living through unavailability of many items last year, I’m stocking up a little more on our most-used household items and foods now. I don’t think we can be “too well-stocked,” and I’m also taking into consideration the availability of gift items that our family will need for the holiday season.