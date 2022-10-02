Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

 Metro Creative

DEAR JILL: I am dismayed by the coupons that come in my newspaper each week. So few of the coupons are for any kind of food at all.

What are we supposed to do? Grocery prices are higher than I have ever seen, and it seems all the brands that I reliably give my business to have stopped giving coupons back to me.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

