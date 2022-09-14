The retail landscape is in something of a strange place right now. Multiple big-box and department stores have been reporting that they have excessive inventory that isn’t selling the way it would in a healthier economy. The home goods category has been particularly stagnant this year — in a down economy, people don’t redecorate. Fewer people are buying home decor items, wall art, decorative pillows or new patio furniture.
The same is true for summer clothing. While we all need clothing, numerous clothing retailers have reported slow sales for summer shorts, tops and swimwear. With grocery and gasoline prices on the rise, households seem to be putting far more of their budgets toward food and transportation over having the latest summertime styles.
It does put retailers in a bit of a bind. During the pandemic, furniture and home decor were extremely popular items. When people were stuck at home in 2020, many splurged on making their home spaces more cozy, comfortable and enjoyable. 2021 brought supply chain issues with products stuck on cargo ships, and stores weren’t able to carry as many home goods and clothing items as they may have wanted to.
So, for 2022, multiple retailers ordered a plethora of items in both the home and clothing categories, expecting shoppers to celebrate the world (mostly) going back to normal, anticipating that people would spend big as they happily returned to shopping. However, inflation has caused many people to tighten their budgets and focus far more on essentials than unnecessary or luxurious purchases.
What does this mean for shoppers? If you are in the market for some new deck chairs or a patio table, or perhaps some beach wear or summertime sandals, I’d start keeping an eye on the clearance racks of your favorite stores or the closeout sections of their websites. Simply type “stores reducing excess clearance” into your favorite search engine to view a list of retailers that have already publicly announced they will be slashing prices on these items, as well as other product categories such as small kitchen appliances, home office items and televisions.
Knowing your store’s markdown schedule is helpful, too. If you’re a regular clearance shopper, you may notice that your store marks items down in a predictable way. For example, the first price drop may be 25% off. If the item doesn’t sell at that price, it will drop to 50%, then 75%, and at some stores, 90% off.
If you know the typical schedule for your store, you might also be able to anticipate when it will drop again. A few years ago, we were looking at getting new patio chairs, and we noticed that this particular store had lots of chairs in stock, but the matching tables had sold. We had no plans to replace our existing table, so we kept an eye on those chairs.
The original price of each chair was $100. They dropped to $75, and a few weeks later they dropped to $50. Based on the number of chairs still in stock at the 50% mark, we took a chance and waited a couple more weeks. Once they dropped to $25 per chair, we purchased four for the price that one chair originally sold for. If you have the time to chase the deal (and if the store in question isn’t too far from your home, as we must also consider the price of gasoline for our impromptu “what’s the price today” trips) this is a strategy you might want to utilize when chasing a closeout.
Note, too, that particularly large items are likely to continue to drop in price if they do not sell quickly, simply because they take up so much shelf or floor space in the store. As the seasons change, stores will be looking to stock fall items on the floor soon, and any remaining summertime overstock will need to be moved out so that the store’s fall inventory push can begin.
This is a great time to be proactive about looking for discounts on any product categories that won’t be sticking around for autumn.
