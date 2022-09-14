Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

coupons BLOX.jpg

While there are many ways for someone to beat or cheat the system with coupons, I would never recommend doing so. The savings we can achieve legitimately without resorting to fraud are impressive.

 Metro Creative

The retail landscape is in something of a strange place right now. Multiple big-box and department stores have been reporting that they have excessive inventory that isn’t selling the way it would in a healthier economy. The home goods category has been particularly stagnant this year — in a down economy, people don’t redecorate. Fewer people are buying home decor items, wall art, decorative pillows or new patio furniture.

The same is true for summer clothing. While we all need clothing, numerous clothing retailers have reported slow sales for summer shorts, tops and swimwear. With grocery and gasoline prices on the rise, households seem to be putting far more of their budgets toward food and transportation over having the latest summertime styles.

Jill Cataldo, a coupon workshop instructor, writer and mother of three, never passes up a good deal. Learn more about Super-Couponing at her website, www.jillcataldo.com. Email your own couponing victories and questions to jill@ctwfeatures.com.

Recommended for you