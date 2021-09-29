Whenever I purchase an item that’s available in multiple sizes, I always try to calculate which size is the best deal from a financial standpoint. Cereal, for example, comes in box sizes ranging from around 9 ounces all the way up to 24 ounces. Whenever cereal is on sale, I’ll look at the sale price and subtract any coupon’s value that I plan to use. In looking at the various sizes of what’s available, I will calculate the per-ounce price of the item.
While there are exceptions to every rule, typically the smaller-sized item will end up being the better financial deal. For example, my supermarket recently had a well-known brand of rice cereal on sale. Twelve-ounce boxes were on sale for 99 cents per box, while 24-ounce boxes were $3.49. With a 50-cent coupon, the smaller box drops to just 49 cents, or about 4 cents per ounce. With the same coupon, the larger box of the same cereal works out to more than 12 cents per ounce!
When I explain this concept to new coupon shoppers, they’re often surprised that the smaller item ends up being the better deal. As shoppers, we are conditioned to believe that a larger item, often with a package branded with “Value Size” or “Family Size” text, is a better buy. Not always.
Here are some readers’ experiences making similar discoveries in their own stores:
DEAR JILL: I was comparing prices on laundry detergent the other day because I had two coupons from the paper, a $2 coupon for sizes 46 ounces or less, and a $3 coupon for sizes greater than 46 ounces.
The 46-ounce bottle of detergent was on sale for $5.99. After the coupon, it was $3.99, which works out to about 8 cents per load. I thought that with the $3 coupon, perhaps the larger jug would be an even better deal though. The store had a 145-ounce jug for $14.99. With the $3 coupon, it would be $11.99, which works out to 10 cents per load.
I was surprised. I thought for sure the large jug with the pour spout on it would be a better deal with the higher-value coupon. Instead, I bought the 46-ouncer. — James P.
DEAR JILL: I wanted to share how I got a great deal on chicken breasts. They were on sale for $1.99 per pound, but there were many packages at my store with stickers on them for $3 off each package because they were getting close to outdating.
Well, they had large family-size packs and smaller, 2-pound wrapped trays. It made much more sense from a financial standpoint to buy the smaller packages of chicken because they were all priced around $3.98 and just 98 cents each with the sticker coupon. The 6-pound packages were all close to $12 and would be around $9 after the same coupon.
I ended up with more than 12 pounds of chicken for around $6 after this great deal. — Addie O.
I always enjoy reading stories like these! Not only is it fun to get a great deal, each time we have revelations like these in a supermarket aisle, we also learn to be smarter and more effective coupon shoppers. I believe there’s tremendous value in real-life experiences that serve to both show and remind us that what we assume might be the better deal isn’t always the best from a financial standpoint.
Another tip: When you’re in the aisle comparing prices and tags, a rule of thumb that I’ve always liked is to aim to cut the non-sale price in half. This is an easy barometer to use to know that you’re getting a good deal. If the non-sale, shelf price of an item is $4.99 and it’s on sale for $3.49, you’ll already see the potential for a deal coming together. If you have a coupon to drop it to $2.49 or less, you’ll be cutting the price in half, which is a great indicator of a good deal. Now, if you’ve got a $1.50 coupon for that same item, you’ll drop it to $1.99 — and that’s a buy!