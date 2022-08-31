Last week, I shared a roundup of money-saving tips from my readers. I’ve received so many great emails from people sharing the ways they’re saving money right now, and I didn’t have room for all of them in my previous column.
So here’s another great group of tips on how to stretch your dollars from readers like you!
DEAR JILL: I am sure you have noticed that energy bills are about double what they were last year at this time. Sometimes the old ways are the best. Back in May I started thinking about using a clothesline for laundry in summer and fall.
I bought a single-pole clothesline that came with an installation kit that uses one bag of fast-setting concrete mix. The clothesline was $35, and the concrete bag was less than $4.
Hanging our laundry instead of using the dryer has saved our household more than $30 per month. The clothesline has already paid for itself. — Cathy S.
DEAR JILL: Did you know there is a paper shortage going on? I do not know if it is going to affect things like toilet paper or paper towels or napkins, but it got me thinking about how I could save money on these things if they do get expensive.
I have switched to using cloth napkins at home and microfiber cloths for cleaning around the house. I did not spend much money on either of these things. The cloth napkins are not fancy. I bought them in a large stack at a home center. I actually got the microfiber cloths in the automotive aisle as a big bundle of them was cheaper than the smaller packs near the cleaning products.
I know some will say that the cost of laundering reusable cloths makes them not as cost-effective, but I disagree.
I put these cloths in a load of laundry that I’m already washing, so I am not doing a special load or anything like that. They are small and do not take up much room with whatever else you might be washing. — Pat V.
DEAR JILL: Here is a tip that people can use to stretch out meats in meals. When I am making taco meat, chili or a mixed skillet, I have been mixing in about half of the pan with kidney beans or black beans. These are both inexpensive beans, especially if you buy the dried kind and soak them. They lend themselves very well to these kinds of meals and my family has not even noticed that I am using more beans than I used to.
With the price of ground beef going up and up, I can use half as much meat, which saves money. — Carol U.
DEAR JILL: Here is a tip to share with your readers. Any time I am buying pre-bagged produce, I will weigh it on the scale in the store. I’m talking about things like a bag of potatoes, apples, oranges or grapefruit.
Many times, these will say “5 pounds” or “10 pounds” on them, but I have found that is generally a close estimate. Last week, I bought a bag of potatoes that had more than 12 pounds inside. That bag is the same price as the ones with 10 pounds inside, so why not get the heavier one? — Molly T.
DEAR JILL: A moneysaving tip I have not seen in your column: Make homemade sauces! A few weeks ago, I was making pork chops and realized we were out of teriyaki sauce. I went online and searched for an easy recipe. It was just pineapple juice, soy sauce, garlic powder, ginger and water. I even reused the pineapple juice that was left after draining a can of pineapple.
Since then, I have been searching for more sauce and marinade recipes instead of buying them. — Stephanie H.
I always appreciate when readers take the time to share their great tips with me — and with you! If you have a tip to share, feel free to email me at jill@ctwfeatures.com.
