Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Jack Dickinson with flintlock.jpg

Local historian Jack L. Dickinson poses with a Revolutionary War-era flintlock musket.

 Courtesy of Jack L. Dickinson

Longtime local historian Jack L. Dickinson has published a new book that’s something of a departure from his previous books on the Civil War or West Virginia history.

Working to compile a new catalog of the Herman P. Dean Firearms Collection at the Huntington Museum of Art, Dickinson spotted a Revolutionary War-era flintlock musket with an identification label attributing it to a Colonial Committee of Public Safety.

James E. Casto is the retired associate editor of The Herald-Dispatch and the author of a number of books on local and regional history.

Tags

Recommended for you