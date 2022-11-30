CHARLESTON — West Virginia lawmakers are exploring how to reduce jail crowding and cut the cost of incarceration for the local governments responsible for paying those bills.
West Virginia’s regional jail population has decreased but not the cost of incarceration, leaving some counties still unable to pay and state taxpayer money covering the difference, Will Valentino, staff attorney for the House of Delegates told the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Oversight Committee on Tuesday. The state’s 10 regional jails remain filled over capacity.
Valentino shared a report compiled by a working group convened by the oversight committee to explore the increasing daily cost of incarceration, commonly called the per diem rate. The group couldn’t reach a consensus on how to alleviate the bulk of costs to counties.
“Nevertheless, cost sharing remains an important component of any ultimate solution,” the working group wrote in the report.
The opioid abuse crisis and its subsequent effects on criminal activity, mental health and other substance use and mental health disorders are the primary forces driving jail crowding, according to the report.
The committee estimated that at least 80% of people incarcerated and awaiting trial were arrested as a result of substance abuse or a combination of substance abuse and mental health disorders.
The group suggested alternatives to jail for people suffering from substance abuse disorder and mental health issues, including allowing for “the refurbishment of unused buildings and infrastructure for use as drug treatment facilities” and allowing people who are not under arrest or the subject of a search warrant to voluntarily seek substance abuse treatment when they come in contact with the West Virginia State Police.
The group credited corrections officials with making progress in the treatment of people with such disorders, but said, “it is of note that the Regional Jails’ primary function is detention of persons accused or convicted of crimes ... not mental health treatment.”
County and municipal governments have paid a per diem rate of $48.25 since at least 2018. The actual daily cost of incarcerating a person in a West Virginia jail is $54.48, according to the State Budget Office.
The state corrections division must make up the difference when local governments can’t pay their jail bills, an issue in the regional jail system for more than 20 years.
When a person is convicted of a crime, the cost of incarceration shifts from the county or municipal government to the state.
The working group examining the per diem rate included county commissioners, prosecutors, state legislators and municipal officials. Inmates who can’t make bail spend an average of 251 days in a state regional jail before being convicted, Valentino said. Those who post bail do so within an average of three to four days of incarceration.
The group recommended lawmakers review the effects of incarceration on people facing mental health issues and evaluate the effects of recent laws aimed at lowering the jail population. Those laws cover such areas as bonds, cost sharing among local governments and the state and community corrections, which provide alternatives to jail and prison sentences.
The committee also said the Legislature should consider shifting child abuse and neglect cases from circuit to family court. Child abuse and neglect cases are increasing throughout West Virginia, and the group said the Legislature should determine whether moving those cases to family court would free time for circuit judges to process criminal cases.
Legislators on the Joint Judiciary Committee on Monday heard an update on a study of judges’ caseloads in West Virginia. That work could help lawmakers assess the benefits of shifting child abuse and neglect cases to family court judges.
As of Wednesday, there were 4,858 people incarcerated in West Virginia’s 10 regional jails, which are equipped to house 4,265 people, according to a COVID-19 data report the Division of Corrections submits to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The West Virginia Legislature will convene Jan. 11 for its regular session.
