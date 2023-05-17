Dr. Vanessa Govender and Dr. Carl Werntz might live an ocean apart, but the physicians care for a common population: miners.
As occupational medicine specialists, Govender, of Johannesburg, South Africa, and Werntz, of Morgantown, evaluate miners to determine if they’re eligible for benefits for pneumoconiosis, or black lung disease.
Earlier this week, Govender visited Werntz as he saw patients at the Black Lung Clinic at Cabin Creek Health Systems, in Dawes.
“The disease is the same everywhere,” Werntz said, “but the way that it’s managed, compensated and cared for varies quite a bit, and it really helps to get international perspective.
“I know that she’s getting to see how we do it in our clinic here. I would love, at some point, to kind of do the same thing in South Africa. It’d be fascinating to learn how they care for miners with black lung in South Africa, as well.”
The visit happened as Govender was in the United States to attend the West Virginia Black Lung Conference at Pipestem Resort.
“This has really been enlightening,” Govender said. “We’ve looked through some really interesting cases. And it’s all to try and understand how these mine workers are cared for during their working lives and, when they leave employment and they are retired, how they are looked out for by these services. And, particularly, how do we pick up early coal mine workers’ lung diseases — and, of course, other lung diseases, such as chronic obstructive airways or lung cancer.”
During her visit, Govender observed how coal miners are screened for black lung and how medical surveillance of the disease is done.
Werntz learned about the process done in South Africa.
“The cool thing for me is, sometimes, you come back and you sit there and you go, ‘Hey, we do this pretty well,’ or, ‘We do this really bad,” Werntz said. “In some ways, you can learn here ... [to think] outside not just the box, but outside the continent for other ways that you can do might handle a common problem.”
In the United States, coal miners who are totally disabled because of black lung disease are eligible for monthly federal benefits and health care coverage. The Black Lung Clinic offers testing for miners to determine their eligibility for the program.
In South Africa, miners with pneumoconiosis are eligible for lump-sum payments based on the severity of their disease, Govender said. Miners diagnosed with first-degree — mild or moderate — disease are eligible for one amount, while those with more severe, or second-degree, disease are eligible for maximum compensation.
The processes by which miners receive compensation also differ. South Africa’s system relies on mining company doctors to identify the disease and submit cases for compensation to a central administration body.
In the United States, the federal Division of Coal Mine Workers’ Compensation administers claims filed under the Black Lung Benefits Act.
Govender and Wertnz said some medical conditions would be eligible for compensation in South Africa but not in the United States, and vice versa.
“All the compensation systems are imperfect attempts by legislatures and attorneys to work out ways to compensate people for things that may have happened to them in the workplace,” Werntz said. “And it’s just interesting, some of the different imperfections.”
While West Virginia has a long history of mining coal, South Africa mines various commodities, including gold, coal, zinc and manganese. South African mines employed nearly 460,000 people in 2021, according to the Minerals Council of South Africa.
“What’s been happening in South Africa, I think, is that the large number of, particularly, the occupational lung diseases have been diagnosed and compensated in the gold mines and for many reasons, to a lesser extent, the coal mining industry,” Govender said. “So we’re trying to understand our surveillance systems, in terms of how often workers should get X-rayed, how often they should have lung function tests conducted.”
South African cases often have the added complication of tuberculous, she said. The country has among the highest incidence rates of the disease in the world, according to the National Library of Medicine. When diagnosing pneumoconiosis in South Africa, Govender said, the first thing to do is rule out tuberculous.
Another differences between the mining industries in the two countries has to do with the conditions in which the miners work. Heat stress is common among miners in South Africa, where temperatures in mines can be 90-plus degrees. West Virginia’s mines are cooler, with temperatures in the mid-50s.
Black lung rates in Appalachia have increased over the past 20 years as larger, stronger machinery has been used to mine thinner coal seams. As the bigger machines mine coal, they also mine the surrounding sandstone and other rock, which have higher percentages of silica, Werntz said.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Werntz said. “When I was a resident, we talked about black lung as almost a historical disease. You might see some older person that is coming still to occupational medicine because they’ve got black lung, but the rate was going down until about 2000, and it has been going up since then. And that was about a 10-year lag between when the machines started getting stronger and when we started seeing the disease.”
South Africa has not seen the same increase in occupational lung disease, Govender said. The country has seen a steady decline in silicosis cases.
“This has been largely driven by regulatory changes since 2003 by the Mine Health and Safety Council in South Africa under the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to reduce exposures,” Govender said. “Employers have also introduced best-practice dust control measures, and improved on the surveillance, diagnosis and investigation of workers with silicosis.”
Govender said she also was interested in the United States’ process of following up with former coal miners every five years, as required by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Silicosis can develop 15-20 years after a miner was first exposed to dust, she said.
“That means that, when workers leave employment or they no longer have exposure, we have to continue following them up,” Govender said. “And I think that’s what I’m very keen to see in how things are happening here at Cabin Creek, in terms of making sure they get in a program and that they do get reached out to once every five years as required by the NIOSH program.”
In South Africa, miners are eligible for medical examinations, and there’s a system to track former workers who were exposed to dust. Former workers use the public health service for care. Some companies have in-house programs to keep up with former miners and bring them back for examinations, she said, but those services are not consistently applied.
“We want to ensure that there’s good prevention programs in place, that we have the best diagnostic technical expertise, and that we then manage and care for the workers and the former workers. Make sure they get into the compensation programs and support [them] the best we can. Because they’ve got to live with these diseases lifelong,” she said. “There is no cure, but it is totally preventable. And we’d love to see the end of silicosis and all the coal mine dust diseases.”
“Nothing would bring me more joy than to not have to do these exams,” Werntz said.
Eliminating the disease would take decreasing the amount of silica that miners are exposed to, he said. In the United States, mines test for dust, but not specifically for silica, he said. The Mine Safety and Health Administration is working on regulations that would mandate testing for silica, he said.
“I mentioned how we’ve changed the way mining works, the United States, where there’s a lot more silica in the dust,” Werntz said. “What we’re kind of stuck with right now is working on trying to get the regulations to catch up with the changes in the technology.”