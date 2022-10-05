GLEN JEAN — The loud hum of motors can be heard above the murmuring crowd of hundreds waiting anxiously for the green flag. Suddenly, engines rev and mud begins to fly through the air as it spins off of tires. Fans raise their voices in a united cheer — the race has begun.
Many West Virginians are familiar with the feeling of riding a four-wheeler or a dirt bike through the woods. But only some know how it feels to turn that hobby into a sport. And some of those have turned that sport into a lifestyle.
Landen Tharp, an off-road motorcycle racer, says nothing compares to the feeling of racing.
“That adrenaline rush is just something else. It won’t get you like baseball, football or basketball. It’s racing. You can’t explain. It’s just adrenaline,” the 15-year-old said.
At the young age of 6, Tharp turned the throttle of his first off-road motorcycle. Before he even competed in his first race, he had big dreams for this future.
“I looked up to most of the pros when I was littler. I was like, ‘I want to be one of them one day. I want to push that limit,’” Tharp said.
It seems like it would be difficult to compete while being caked in mud, racing over rocks, and trying to control a few-hundred-pound piece of equipment, but Tharp says he has mastered the way to stay on the path to the finish line.
“Like, if I’m like behind Kiefer [another racer] or one of my buddies, we’ll be battling out and I’ll be like, all right, I need to stay smart and stay focused and breathe,” he said.
Tharp has raced in more than 100 races throughout the years and has won around 41 first-place finishes.
Tharp says he inherited his love for dirt racing from his father, who actually raced on two more wheels than his son does currently.
“Well, my father, he raced quads with all the pros back then, and now he just kind of passed it on,” Tharp said.
Dirt racing, he says, is truly a family affair. Not only was he influenced to race by his father, but he has also met folks through racing who have become like extended family to him.
“It’s weird because we’re all like family around here at GNCC [Grand National Cross Country]. We try to treat everyone equally and everyone the same. And everyone who comes out, we try to treat them like family and make them feel welcome,” Tharp said.
While there are many other racing companies in the United States, GNCC was founded right here in the Mountain State.
“Now, the Grand National Cross Country Series is the premier off-road ATV, motorcycle, and emountain bike series in the world. And there’s a lot at stake here. All of the manufacturers are here. They want to win. This is NASCAR in the woods,” said Tim Cotter, Grand National Cross Country Series’ event planner.
On Sept. 10 and 11, GNCC hosted a race at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia. This was not the first — nor will it be the last — race that GNCC has planned for West Virginia.
“We’re a West Virginia company. We’re born and bred in Morgantown, West Virginia. We are nearly 50 years old, and we race motorcycles nearly every weekend somewhere in the country. So when our company, Racer Productions, has an opportunity to come to West Virginia, by golly, we’re coming. And there’s nothing better. Snowshoe Mountain Resort is beautiful. The Summit Bechtel Reserve doesn’t get any better. We also go to Preston County right outside of Kingwood. We’ll be there in a couple of weeks. We go to Morgantown, West Virginia, several times, although the race is just across that state line into Pennsylvania. But Morgantown is the host city. We’re a West Virginia Company. We love West Virginia, and we love racing in West Virginia,” Cotter said.
While racing is growing in popularity throughout the state and across the nation, to many racers, just being able to grip the handle bars and take their bikes for a spin still means more to them than winning the title.
“You can get dead last and still have a blast. And I know a lot of my friends that actually do that and blow up their bike and they’ll be sitting on the side of the track and be like, yeah, it’s still a fun track. I still loved it,” Tharp explained.
Some riders say off-road motorcycle racing is an important part of their life. Some say it is their life.
“When we started this off-road racing, we didn’t have an idea that it would turn into a lifestyle. But that’s what it is. It’s a lifestyle. These people love it. We love it,” Cotter said.