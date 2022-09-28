HUNTINGTON — Individual tickets to all 2022-23 Marshall Artists Series events will go on sale at noon Monday, Sept. 26.
From a night of comedy with SNL’s Mikey Day, to Grammy Award-winning music by Tedeschi Trucks Band, a tribute to the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin, and renowned contemporary dance by Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, the Marshall Artists Series has lined up events for everyone.
The season opens with a night of standup and Q&A by SNL’s Mikey Day at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Day became a featured cast member on SNL after joining the show as a writer. He gained recognition for his popular “Haunted Elevator (featuring David S. Pumpkins)” sketch with Tom Hanks as well as his Donald Trump Jr. impression. Day was a member of The Groundlings comedy troupe in Los Angeles and was a cast member on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” for seven seasons. Day will be joined by writer and performer, Alex English, from the “National Lampoon’s Radio Hour” podcast. Day’s performance is sponsored by Dinsmore, Sammons Adams Orthodontics, Kevin & Rebecca Craig, iHeart Radio, WSAZ, and The Herald-Dispatch. This show will feature adult content. Tickets range from $43.58 to $65.52.
Other shows include:
- Get in the Halloween spirit as WV 2022 Storyteller of the Year Adam Booth brings “Ghost Stories & Spookier Things” to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center for a night of fright at 7:30 pm. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Not for immature listeners. Adult tickets are $32.62.
- R.E.S.P.E.C.T. — A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin, comes to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, come experience a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time. Adult tickets range from $64.42 to $98.42.
- The International Film Festival returns with six acclaimed films Nov. 3-5 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Featured films include “Flee” (Denmark), “The Worst Person in the World” (Norway), “Official Competition” (Spain), “Happening” (France), “Hit the Road” (Iran), and “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” (USA). Tickets are $10.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Every fall right after the festival is held in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Mountain Film Festival takes off on a world tour traveling to over 450 communities in 40 countries. Featuring the world’s best mountain sports, culture, and environmental films, you can experience the thrills and challenges that inspire us all. Tickets are $15.
The Marshall Artists Series accepts all major credit cards. Tickets may be ordered via telephone at 304-696-6656. Tickets can also be ordered using Ticketmaster.com. The box office is located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on 5th Avenue across from Marshall University’s Student Center. Box office hours are noon until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Season ticket packages are still available. For information call 304-696-3326.