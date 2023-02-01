HUNTINGTON — Income tax filing season began this week with a warning from the Internal Revenue Service and tax experts.
“There is a real risk that overall refund amounts will be smaller,” said Mark Steber, chief tax information Officer of Jackson Hewitt Tax Services.
Steber says the reason is the end of COVID-era tax breaks.
“Pandemic relief measures have been allowed to expire, so don’t use last year as a gauge what a taxpayer’s refund will be this year,” he said.
Because of tax law changes such as the elimination of the Advance Child Tax Credit and no Recovery Rebate Credit this year to claim pandemic-related stimulus payments, many taxpayers may find their refunds somewhat lower this year.
“Everyone’s situation is uniquely different and there could be life changes that include having a child, starting a new business, taking care of a parent, student loans, a second job, losses in the crypto market and others that can still offer taxpayers a nice refund,” Steber said. “That’s why it’s so important to go to a tax professional. Income tax preparation is complicated. There is really no simple tax return.”
Taxpayers who attempt to file their own return without the help of a professional could miss tax credits and deductions they are entitled to receive, Steber said.
“The IRS doesn’t go back and put those missed credits and deductions on your return,” he said. “If you leave them off, they stay off and you could cost yourself a lot of money.”
Meanwhile, the IRS says it is focusing on improving service and a reminds taxpayers to file electronically with direct deposit to speed refunds and avoid delays.
Following a successful opening of its systems on Monday, the IRS is now accepting and processing 2022 tax returns. Most of the individual tax returns for the 2022 tax year are expected to be filed before the April 18 tax deadline, which is three days longer than the traditional April 15 date.
“Following months of hard work, we successfully opened our processing systems today to start this year’s tax season,” IRS Acting Commissioner Doug O’Donnell said in a prepared statement. “Getting to this point is a monumental effort not only for the IRS but also for the nation’s tax community. The hard-working employees of the IRS look forward to serving taxpayers this filing season, and I personally want to thank them, and all of the tax and payroll community for their dedication to making tax time smoother for the nation.”
O’Donnell also noted that taxpayers can count on IRS delivering improved service this filing season. As part of the August passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS has more than 5,000 new telephone assisters and has added more in-person staff to help taxpayers, he said.
“We continue to increase IRS staffing to help provide taxpayers with the information and assistance they need,” said O’Donnell. “The IRS reminds taxpayers to take some important steps when filing their tax returns for a smoother process. They should gather their necessary tax records, file an accurate return electronically and choose direct deposit to get their refunds faster.”
Taxpayers who electronically file a tax return with no issues and choose direct deposit should still receive their refund within 21 days of the date they file — similar to previous years, O’Donnell added.