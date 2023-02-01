Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Income tax return photo

This 2018 photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. It’s the time of year to start thinking about taxes — what’s ahead and what can be done now to manage. This year, income tax refunds expected to be smaller due to COVID-era tax breaks ending, according to the IRS and tax experts.

 Mark Lennihan | The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — Income tax filing season began this week with a warning from the Internal Revenue Service and tax experts.

“There is a real risk that overall refund amounts will be smaller,” said Mark Steber, chief tax information Officer of Jackson Hewitt Tax Services.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

