HUNTINGTON — “I try not to let the cancer label dictate my life. There is more to me and my life than cancer.”
Alixandria Black is a 32-year-old native of Pittsburgh who works as a receptionist in St. Mary’s Physical Therapy Department. Black has been engaged to her fiancé, Keith, for five years, and together they have a 4-year-old son.
She is a devoted mom and is “annoyingly close,” as she says, to her two sisters. In her spare time, she does crafty things like crocheting and making hair bows and watches Disney movies with her family. And Alixandria Black has breast cancer.
“I am a mom out there living my best life, just with a little less hair,” she jokes. “I still go to work four days a week, spend time with family and friends, pick my son up from preschool, and watch my nephews run track and cross country. There is not a lot I can control during cancer, but I can choose to do things that make me happy.”
Black’s characteristic optimism hasn’t changed since her diagnosis with cancer four months ago.
“I am just an overly happy person in general and love to help people in any way possible,” she says. “I love having a purpose and a goal to accomplish daily. I love my job in the medical field interacting with patients and co-workers.”
After her diagnosis, those same co-workers became an important part of her support system.
“My co-workers have been a staple of support for me, and I would be lost without them,” Black says. “When you have the right people behind you, like I have also had with Dr. (Ben) Moosavi and his team at the Breast Center, cancer is not nearly as daunting.”
It’s not that Black hasn’t been scared, shocked, angry, disappointed, anxious. She has experienced all those emotions and more over the past eight months.
“When I first found a small lump on my right breast last winter, I dismissed it as a hormonal change,” she remembers. “I’m 32 years old and my family does not have a history of breast cancer. There was no way I had cancer, I thought.”
When the lump increased in size, though, Black headed to her primary care physician, and then to St. Mary’s Medical Center for a mammogram and ultrasound.
“Before I left the Breast Center that day, the radiologist was already recommending a biopsy,” she recalls. “At that point, in my heart I knew it was cancer and I broke down.”
Black’s official diagnosis of invasive ductal carcinoma didn’t come until early May.
“When Dr. Moosavi said the words, ‘You have breast cancer,’ I almost sighed with relief,” she says. “Leading up to that day, I had had a lot of anxiety and was constantly thinking about the ‘what ifs.’ I had cried and been angry. So all that there was left to do at that point was ask: ‘OK, what do we do from here?’”
The answer was doctor’s appointments — a lot of them.
“The one thing I was not prepared for was the number of appointments I had in the beginning,” Black admits. “Here I was, someone who had never even had surgery, much less a CT scan or MRI, and suddenly I was having a different test or doctor’s appointment every other day.”
Early on, Black underwent genetic testing, the results of which showed that she was positive for the PALB2 gene mutation, which put her at a higher risk for breast and ovarian cancer.
“Because of those results and the size of my tumor, my doctors and I decided to proceed with a bilateral mastectomy,” Black explains, “which took place in early June.”
Following that surgery, she had a multigated acquisition scan to make sure her heart was strong enough for chemotherapy. Then, on July 15, she underwent her first chemo treatment.
“I had four treatments of AC, or ‘Red Devil’ as it’s called, biweekly, and I am now currently receiving weekly chemo treatments of Taxol,” Black says. “I will receive 12 of those before moving on to radiation therapy.”
Adriamycin — one of the most powerful chemo drugs made — is often called the “Red Devil,” both for its bright, red color and its nasty side effects. Taxol is given intravenously to interfere with the ability of cancer cells to divide, and it also comes with a host of side effects.
Black has lost her hair. She is tired and low on energy. She is experiencing some bone and muscle pain in her legs.
Despite the challenges Black has faced this year due to her cancer diagnosis and treatment, she continues to live life every day with optimism, strength and resilience.
“I still have a long way to go and more surgery in my future, but there is nothing I can’t do, and I will kick this thing’s butt.”
She adds, “I take everything day by day, and when I feel good, I get out and do things within reason. If I don’t feel good, I take a nap and try again the next day.”
If the laundry doesn’t get folded one day or if she doesn’t feel well enough to cook dinner, Black has learned to let those things go.
“I have learned that some things are just not as important,” she says, “although I am a very independent person and I struggled at first with not being able to do everything I did before cancer.”
She adds, “I have learned to accept that taking a walk with my son is a far more satisfying way to end up tired versus making sure my house is clean.”
Although Black has accepted the physical limitations she has because of cancer, she refuses to let cancer dictate other aspects of her life or label her.
“Cancer steals many of our choices from us, so when I have a chance to make a choice, I do it,” Black said. “Making even small choices for ourselves is so important for our mental health, and in my opinion, mental health is just as important as physical health.”