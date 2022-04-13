CHARLESTON — Matthew Perri, an expert witness called by the state in its ongoing trial against several opioid manufacturers, sorted through “tens of thousands” of pages of marketing materials from the defendants for a case study on their strategies.
In hours of testimony Friday, he said all the materials could be organized into three main themes, which the companies intended to “break down barriers” that previously kept doctors from overprescribing the addictive drugs.
The first theme, Perri said, was meant to show that addiction to opioids was “not as big a concern” as previously thought. Marketing materials in this category were intended to push doctors to overcome “opiophobia,” or the fear of prescribing opioids.
The second theme included listing opioid products from the companies as being effective for patients to take long term with limited consequences.
And the final theme included materials that pushed a narrative arguing for opioids to be a “first-line therapy” for pain management, Perri said.
All of these messages worked in concert over time, Perri said, to “effectively lower the bar” for what constituted an appropriate opioid prescription.
“Whatever that medical standard was (before) for constituting the need of an opioid (changed),” Perri said. “So (opioids) would be used sooner, with less worry.”
Rarely, Perri testified, did marketing materials from the companies present the potential dangers of opioid prescribing. All this contributed to the creation of widely adopted integrated marketing tactics that Perri said were meant to increase sales — and, therefore, revenue — for the companies.
Internal videos from opioid manufacturer Cephalon, which was acquired by parent company Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in 2011, underscored this point, the state argued. One, set to a pop-rock instrumental track, featured clips of Cephalon executives speaking to their sales force at company events about the launch of Fentora, a fentanyl tablet. Those clips were spliced with images of athletes, zooming cars and green traffic lights.
The drug was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for relief specifically of breakthrough cancer pain.
“This is a product approved for breakthrough cancer pain, and yet we saw athletes — athletes from every walk of life,” Perri testified about the video’s messaging. “When you peel back the layers, the hype, whatever you want to call it, underneath is the actual messaging, and whatever that is meant to be is certainly not consistent with (the FDA’s approved indication for the drug).”
Perri said the video also demonstrated the “connection between sales motivations and dollars” at Cephalon.
One executive in the video stood onstage and spoke to the sales force.
“We anticipate the demand of (Fentora) to be very high, and you’re the guys that are going to drive up that demand,” he said.
“Every dollar and every script has your name on it,” another executive told them.
Nowhere in the video, Perri said, is there any consideration shared for patients being prescribed the drug or “the balance between making a profit and helping patients.”
Other videos shared Friday included parody clips from the films “A Few Good Men” and “Glengarry Glen Ross,” where Cephalon executives voiced over the films’ stars to press the importance of “meeting quotas” and upping sales.
“There’s this tension between making money and taking care of your patients. That’s clear here,” Perri said. “It’s a very real fear that sales people live with: If you don’t perform (by increasing sales and meeting company-set quotas), your job could be on the line.”
As Perri sat on the stand, counsel for the state, led Friday by attorney Fred Baker, outlined similar arguments for specific opioid drugs manufactured and marketed by each defendant.
Defendants in this case include a group of companies that are part of Allergan Finance LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which is owned by Johnson & Johnson.
Counsel for the defendants made several objections Friday alleging that many of the presented media and documents were created and used outside the statute of limitations for the case. Mercer County Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope, who is presiding over the case in the Ceremonial Courtroom at the Kanawha County Courthouse, said the objections would be included in the court record and he would consider them as he’s finalizing his decision on the bench trial.
On Thursday, he told parties involved what his strategy would be for doing just that.
Friday marked day five of the trial, which is expected to last at least two months.
The state of West Virginia, under Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, filed the lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies in Boone County in 2019, but they were moved to the state’s Mass Litigation Panel.
West Virginia is alleging that the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction in prescription opioid medications.
While the pharmaceutical companies are participating in the case separate from each other, their arguments against the state’s allegations have been similar throughout the first week.
The companies assert that their opioid medications accounted for just a small percentage — less than 1% — of the state’s total opioid market and, as such, cannot be considered a public nuisance.
Counsel for the companies also have argued that doctors bear responsibility for the overprescription of opioids that flooded into Appalachia and West Virginia over the past two decades.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, Baker finished questioning Perri on the companies’ marketing tactics. Cross-examination of Perri from the pharmaceutical companies is scheduled to began Monday.