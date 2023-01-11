West Virginia Press Association panelist John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University, discusses key economic indicators for 2023 at Friday’s Legislative Lookahead at the Culture Center, in Charleston.
West Virginia Press Association panelists (from left) Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, speak at Friday’s Legislative Lookahead at the Culture Center, in Charleston.
Leaders of the West Virginia House and Senate promised “impactful” tax cuts for residents and bold change in the Department of Health and Human Resources during panel discussions Friday at the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead at the Culture Center Theater.
Press Association Director Don Smith and his staff gathered 12 panelists, ranging from three leaders of the House and Senate to administrators in the state Department of Education, to speak to members of the news media and answer questions on topics of particular interest heading into the regular session of the 86th West Virginia Legislature, set to begin Jan. 11.
Many news outlets use the event to frame their legislative preview coverage.
The day’s schedule consisted of four sessions — West Virginia Leadership, Key Economic Indicators for 2023, Workforce and Education.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, led the first panel, discussing the state budget, proposed tax cuts, education and issues in the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Gazette-Mail.
With Gov. Jim Justice promising to unveil an unprecedented plan to cut taxes during his State of the State address on Wednesday, questions centered on what such a tax plan would look like, given the different ideas on the table.
The relationship between Justice and Senate leaders is strained from a split over a failed constitutional amendment to reduce personal property taxes. Senate leaders backed Amendment 2, while Justice believed it would hurt local governments that rely on property tax revenue. In the past, Justice has favored cuts to personal income and automobile personal property taxes.
Hanshaw said that, regardless of any differences, the Legislature will be considering tax cuts with wide implications.
“I think it’s fair to say the House, the Senate and the executive all agree, if we are going to do anything on tax reform we want it to be impactful. We don’t want to nibble around the edges and we don’t want to deploy any strategy that is not impactful,” Hanshaw said. “Whether that’s income tax, whether that’s equipment inventory tax, or whether that’s some other tax, I don’t know.”
The panelists also discussed the ongoing tribulations in the DHHR. A bill is expected early in the session to divide the department into three agencies, each with its own Cabinet secretary.
Blair said there is no doubt the agency will be the subject of much scrutiny this session. His tone was similar to that of a recent letter he and other Senate leaders sent to newly appointed DHHR Secretary Jeffrey Coben asking for internal change in the department to begin immediately. Coben took over for Bill Crouch, who retired in December.
“I’ve been around since 2002. That’s a long time. I’ve watched DHHR Cabinet secretaries come and go. This problem is not new,” Blair said. “Instead of lip service, we want to have the action necessary so that, when we’re gone, the DHHR is functioning in a way that we’ve got predictable outcomes we can be proud of for our citizens.”
John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the Chambers College of Business and Economics at West Virginia University, presented a discussion of key economic indicators for 2023.
An afternoon panel on the state’s workforce included Senate Workforce Committee Chairman Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh; Jane Marks, president of AARP of West Virginia; Fred Albert, president of the American Federation of Teachers–West Virginia; Justin Williams, of the West Virginia State Building and Construction Trades Council; and Clinton Burch, technical education officer with the state Department of Education.
The panel on education included George Zimmerman, assistant vice president of enrollment management at WVU; Carla Warren, director of educator development and support services at the Department of Education; and Matt Turner, executive vice chancellor for administration at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.
Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Amy Grady, R-Mason, was scheduled to participate in the education panel but was not able to attend.
