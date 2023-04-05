A protester who shouted at lawmakers as they debated the state’s abortion ban last year pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct Wednesday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
Attorney Lindsey Jacobs of Morgantown received 25 hours of community service for her infraction. Two other misdemeanor counts against Jacobs were dropped in the deferred-prosecution plea deal.
Jacobs said the charge against her can be dismissed if she stays out of trouble for six months. The arrest will be on her record, according to the Associated Press, and she’ll also have to pay around $175 in court fees.
“Today was largely uneventful. I got deferred prosecution,” she said Wednesday. “I wasn’t even in front of the judge for two minutes.”
Jacobs booed and shouted at lawmakers on Sept. 13 of last year as Capitol Police dragged her out of the House of Delegates public viewing gallery. Jacobs was among about 100 other protesters who were there to challenge the state’s abortion ban, which was ultimately approved by the Legislature.
“I’d do it again. I think that I lost a Constitutional right I had my entire life. I felt like I needed to do something and that something was yelling at the people who had a lot of power in taking that right away from me,” Jacobs said.
The Legislature experienced a similar incident during the 2023 session, this time from one of their own, when Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, was escorted out of the Senate chamber for shouting protests over the Senate’s suspension of Constitutional rules during the passage of bills.
Karnes was not charged.
Jacobs recalled that she was set off when a lawmaker made a comment that abortions weren’t needed in West Virginia because Plan B birth control is available.
“I shouted, ‘Not if you’re poor.’ That’s what started it,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs was asked to leave but she felt it was her Constitutional right to stay. Capitol Police dragged her out of the gallery but let her go about her business after that.
“They passed the bill. I went home thinking that was that,” Jacobs said.
That was until she got a surprise knock on her door 10 days later. It was two State Police troopers, tasked with bringing her in, Jacobs said.
Jacobs said things are worse now in West Virginia than they were when she made her protest.
“Legislators need to feel uncomfortable if they’re going to casually take away people’s rights,” Jacobs said. “I’m really angry about it but I recognize that I have a lot of privilege. People who have less privilege would have gotten a way worse deal.”
Jacobs was represented by attorney Gail Nichelson of Charleston.
Jacobs is employed as the advocacy and access program director at Mountain State Justice, a grassroots legislative advocacy organization. She said she plans to serve her community service volunteering for Solutions Oriented Addiction Response in Charleston and at the Morgantown Public Library.
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.