Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Abortion Protester-West Virginia

Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, stands outside Kanawha County Magistrate Court in Charleston on Wednesday.

 LEAH WILLINGHAM | The Associated Press

A protester who shouted at lawmakers as they debated the state’s abortion ban last year pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct Wednesday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Attorney Lindsey Jacobs of Morgantown received 25 hours of community service for her infraction. Two other misdemeanor counts against Jacobs were dropped in the deferred-prosecution plea deal.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you