Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

RIPLEY, W.Va. — “Why can’t they see they’re just like me? I’m not the one that’s so absurd. Why hide it? Why fight it?” Al Jourgensen sang in the Ministry song “Every Day Is Halloween.”

For Charessa Wilkinson, every day really is Halloween. Wilkinson owns I Scream Sundae, a Halloween-themed ice cream shop serving up frightfully good milkshakes themed after some of the most famous monster movies in history. The business, which recently celebrated its four-year anniversary, has expanded to include hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches and launched a sister coffee shop — Hallowbeans — located upstairs.

Recommended for you