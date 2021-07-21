Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20210714-log-duckrace.jpg

Doug Scott, left, of Hurricane shakes hands with Boone County Chief Deputy Mark Abbott after winning Saturday’s duck race event.

 Via Facebook | Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College

DANVILLE — The fifth annual Little Coal River Kayak Float by Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College was held in Danville on Saturday, July 10. The float was part of the Carrie Anne Scott Memorial Scholarship Event, and this year marked the first year for a rubber duck race.

The winner of the race was Doug Scott of Hurricane, West Virginia, who walked away with a new kayak autographed by Chad Pennington and Bob Pruett.

Proceeds from the event go toward a scholarship in Scott’s name.

Recommended for you