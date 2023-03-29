Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Women's History Frankenthaler.JPG

Helen Frankenthaler (American, 1928-2011), Divertimento, 1983. Lithograph on paper. Gift of Dr. Gina Puzzuoli, 2006.4.11.

 John Spurlock | Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — A new exhibit titled “UNDER PRESSURE: Prints from the Permanent Collection (1960-2000)” will be on view at the Huntington Museum of Art through Sunday, July 16.

This exhibit of 23 prints highlights works by artists such as Alexander Calder, Salvador Dali, David Driskell, Helen Frankenthaler, Yvonne Jacquette, Jasper Johns, Robert Motherwell, and Andy Warhol, among others.

