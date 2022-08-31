Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20211104 pottery 02.jpg
Buy Now

Kathleen Kneafsey, right, talks with Joanna Holbrook about her project as guests with the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind participate in a pottery class at the Huntington Museum of Art in 2021 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is accepting registrations for fall 2022 classes in printmaking, photography, painting, drawing and ceramics. Masking is recommended during all classes on the museum’s campus.

Here is the fall class schedule:

Recommended for you