HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is accepting registrations for fall 2022 classes in printmaking, photography, painting, drawing and ceramics. Masking is recommended during all classes on the museum’s campus.
Here is the fall class schedule:
Printmaking with Sa-Rai Robinette
Intro to Printmaking: Relief Workshop: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12 (six sessions), $160 members or $190 nonmembers. Learn the necessary skills and techniques to create high-quality relief art prints from your own hand-carved illustrations and designs. All skill levels are welcome. All materials are provided.
Intro to Printmaking: Screen Printing: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 19-Nov. 30 (six sessions, skipping Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving), $160 members or $190 nonmembers. Learn how to create your design, prepare your screen and print with water-based inks on paper, fabric or other surfaces. Learn a low-cost and low-tech method to produce high-quality hand-drawn prints from home. All skill levels are welcome. All materials are provided.
Photography with Larry Rees
Basic Photographic Techniques (18 or older): 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 6-Oct. 11 (six sessions), $120 members or $150 nonmembers. Covers how to use your equipment, composition/lighting/presentation and traditional darkroom/digital darkroom/macro photo. Brief lectures and off-site field trips. Participants can use either 35mm or digital cameras.
Intermediate Photographic Techniques: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12 (six sessions), $120 members or $150 nonmembers. Participants must have completed Basic Photography Techniques.
Advanced Photographic Techniques (18 or older): 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 13 (six sessions), $120 members or $150 nonmembers. Explore the use of filters for color and black and white, including how to make filters.
Working with and without shadows and reflections will be explored, as well as the use of studio lighting and posing techniques. Participants must have completed Intermediate or Advanced Photographic Techniques.
Darkroom Techniques: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 20-Dec. 15 (eight sessions, skipping the week of Thanksgiving), $180 members or $210 nonmembers. Beginning with processing film, experimentation in hand-toned prints, and moving on to hand-colored prints. Materials are provided. Participants must use and provide their own 35mm film camera for this class. Participation is limited.
Painting with Lisa Walden
Watercolor for All Skill Levels (18 or older): 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 12-Dec. 7 (eight session, skipping the week of Thanksgiving), $195 members or $225 nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. Work in a creative environment with fellow artists. The instructor will review materials needed the first evening of class.
Evening Oil Painting for All Skill Levels (18 or older): 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 13-Dec. 8 (eight sessions, skipping the week of Thanksgiving), $190 members or $220 nonmembers. Open for all skill levels. Learn basic brushwork and color mixing while having the opportunity to explore and share techniques with fellow participants. The instructor will review materials needed the first evening of class.
Drawing with Sophia Celdran
Basic Drawing for Adults: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 10-Oct. 8 (five sessions), $100 members or $130 nonmembers.
Basic Drawing for Teens: 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 10-Oct. 8 (five sessions), $85 members or $115 nonmembers. Gain experience in pencil, charcoal and other materials while learning the basics of drawing.
Explore line, shape, contrast, volume and shading from several different still life set-ups.
Figure Drawing (18 or older): 6-8:30 p.m. second Tuesdays (Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13), $10 per session, nude model fee included. Line, shadow, form, shape, tone, balance — it’s all there in the human figure. This practice not only builds valuable eye/hand coordination but helps to hone skills in observation. No need to register for this drop-in class. Just show up and enjoy drawing with other artists. Bring your own materials: pencil, charcoal, pastels, paper.
Ceramics
Beginning Hand and Wheel for Adults: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 12-Nov. 14 (10 sessions) with Kathleen Kneafsey, $255 members or $285 nonmembers. All levels are welcome. New techniques will be demonstrated each week. The class price includes the first 25 pounds of clay. Additional clay is $10 per 25-pound bag.
Cone 10 Reduction Special Topic-Intermediate Level: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 14-Nov. 16 (10 sessions) with Kathleen Kneafsey, $225 members or $255 nonmembers. Explore surface found through cone 10 reduction firing in the studio’s new gas reduction kiln. Participants must have taken Beginning Ceramics.
Open Studio (18 or older): 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 17 (10 sessions) with monitor George Lanham, $10 per evening. Pottery wheels, a slab roller, an extruder, and lots of space are available for clay artists. Artists work on their own. Clay is $10 for 25 pounds.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.