A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Becoming windy. High near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams was among a bipartisan group of mayors invited to the White House on Friday to speak to President Joe Biden.
As he drove back to Huntington, Williams said he had recharged energy and new ideas to bring home. Reflecting on his visit, Williams said no matter what administration is serving office, he still gets emotional as he walks through the doors.
“I have to admit, if you are walking into The White House and you’re not moved, regardless of the administration, you have no business serving,” he said. “I teared up today when I walked in.”
There were several ideas swirling in Williams’s head as he made the trek back to Huntington following his visit. While far from current reality, those new ideas include finding a way for private entities to invest in Huntington’s existing housing infrastructure to provide more low-income housing opportunities for city residents.
The visit came during the biannual meeting of The United States Conference of Mayors, a nonpartisan organization of mayors of cities with a population above 30,000, to celebrate achievements made in the last year and a half.
During the meeting, Biden discussed the drop in unemployment, capping insulin at $35 per month for seniors, creation of manufacturing jobs, the Inflation Reduction Act and more. All of those came from support of mayors locally working on the ground level, he said.
“The last two years since my inauguration I think we have made some progress, in large part because of many of you sitting in this room,” he said. “I’m really optimistic (the best days) are ahead of us when I look at the laws we have already passed that have real benefits and people are going to feel them in their everyday lives.”
Biden said in the next chapter of his presidency, he has plans to address mental health issues, build better job infrastructure for the nation’s youth and provide better learning and career opportunities for those who do not want to attend college.
“We are promoting an economy that works for working class and middle class Americans,” he said. “We are working with you to really address those quality of life issues that really matter to people you serve.”
The biggest concern for Williams currently is the dozens of lives lost to drug overdoses each year. From 2019 to 2021, 349 of Huntington’s 379 overdose deaths were due to fentanyl use.
Even though Huntington is a national leader in the field of recovery, the progress is outweighed by the inability to stop drugs from entering the city.
Williams said the room was packed and he appreciated Biden giving the mayors time to thank him for giving resources to local-level governments to make changes as they faced the pandemic. With one-in-a-lifetime federal funding made available on a local level, it’s up to the mayors to make sure the dollars are stretched far.
“Much of our (conference) meetings were about how do we do this in all aspects of our lives, in law enforcement, certainly with substance use disorder, dealing with mental illness, homelessness (and more),” he said.
Williams said many of Biden’s cabinet members talked to the mayors during the days of conferencing to discuss issues and he feels positive about those meetings, and the one with Biden. Williams said he has dealt with three administrations, all of whom have had great cabinets.
“The reality is the way I’ve learned we do business is your play with the players who are on the field,” he said. “The people of Huntington still have needs that need to be addressed. All the things that we are doing right now continue to go on because we have been able to work (together).”
As important as a partnership with the White House is, Williams said the partners at a local level are just as important, noting Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin was also in attendance.
“It’s encouraging to see her getting involved because all the things we are working on, we’ve got to work on together,” he said. “This just gives us another way to strengthen that bond.”
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.