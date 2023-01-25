Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams was among a bipartisan group of mayors invited to the White House on Friday to speak to President Joe Biden.

As he drove back to Huntington, Williams said he had recharged energy and new ideas to bring home. Reflecting on his visit, Williams said no matter what administration is serving office, he still gets emotional as he walks through the doors.

