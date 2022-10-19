Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington Junior College is located at 900 5th Ave. in Huntington.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Huntington Junior College has announced it will freeze its tuition rates for a third consecutive year.

Located on 5th Avenue in downtown Huntington, Huntington Junior College has served the community since 1936 as an open-admission private institution. The college’s goal is to prepare students for employment and lifelong learning.

