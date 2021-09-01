CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a $600,000 grant for Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington during a virtual event Friday.
“This funding will go to provide medically indicated food boxes to all the counties that we have not been able to serve in the past three years with that program,” Cyndi Kirkhart, the CEO of Facing Hunger, said via Zoom.
Thanks to a Facing Hunger Foodbank program, health care patients are maintaining a healthy diet. The food bank supports patients in need of meals to support their health with the Medically Indicated Food Box Program on a monthly basis.
Kirkhart said the boxes have food such as beef, produce and low- or no-sodium canned food. The food bank also includes some canned foods for emergency hunger relief. Some of the clients who use the food box program have diabetes, hypertension, end-stage renal disease or other health issues.
Kirkhart said the Huntington food bank serves 115,000 West Virginians.
The award was one of several millions of dollars’ worth of Appalachian Regional Commission grant recommendations and Community Development Block Grants awarded to 23 projects across the state.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides Community Development Block Grant funds to the Mountain State annually to be dedicated for various projects throughout West Virginia, according to the governor. The Community Advancement and Development Division of the West Virginia Development Office manages the funds.
The West Virginia Development Office administers the state’s ARC program, which is a partnership of federal, state and local participants providing financial and technical assistance for economic development and infrastructure projects.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.