The Huntington City Mission plans to open a new mental health care facility on 6th Avenue in Huntington.

 File photo | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Mission plans to open a new mental health care facility on 6th Avenue in Huntington.

The building at 1016 6th Ave., the former office of Burnside Law, will be renovated to become the new home of the mission’s program “Anchor of Hope,” according to Huntington City Mission Director Mitch Webb.

