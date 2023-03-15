HUNTINGTON — The Huntington City Mission plans to open a new mental health care facility on 6th Avenue in Huntington.
The building at 1016 6th Ave., the former office of Burnside Law, will be renovated to become the new home of the mission’s program “Anchor of Hope,” according to Huntington City Mission Director Mitch Webb.
Webb expects the program will start with three therapists and counselors but hopes that it could expand to 10.
The program would draw from individuals already being served in other areas within the City Mission and others seeking mental health care. Webb hopes unsheltered individuals who won’t come into the mission could receive help within the program.
“The importance (of mental health care) is it’s probably the biggest single issue with homelessness, not just in the Tri-State but in the country,” Webb said.
Webb said he doesn’t aim for the mission to replace traditional mental health services like River Park Hospital, but he says the program could serve a population that may not be able or have the patience to go through the traditional methods of seeking therapy and counseling.
The mission has partnered with medical organizations, including Valley Health, to connect those seeking help through the mission with longer-term resources.
“That’s our vision, not to be the be-all, end-all, cure-all, but to take care of what we can take care of and then be a referring agency for those that need a greater degree of help,” Webb said.
Webb said a grand opening for the building is planned, but a timetable is unclear until renovation begins.