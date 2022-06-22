HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Area Regional Theatre troupe and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District have been busy in the month of June. As the last two shows of “Into The Woods” brought that series to an end on June 16 and 17, their production of “Disney Descendants — The Musical” began the very next night on Saturday, June 18, in the Ritter Park Amphitheater.
While the first show was favored by adult fans of the theater, “Disney Descendants — The Musical” is geared toward children, teenagers and adults alike. This show is derived from the multiple Disney movies focusing on the children of known Disney characters of the past who end up in school together with all having to decide which path they will follow.
“Disney Descendants — The Musical” will take place in the Ritter Park Amphitheater on June 23, 24, 25, 26 and 30 and on July 1, 2 and 3. The show will begin with a 30-minute mini-play, “Seussical Kids,” at 7:30 p.m. with the main presentation of “Disney Descendants — The Musical” following at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for both productions are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors and a special price of $10 each for groups of 10. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or by visiting ghprd.org.
Tommy Smirl, his wife, Mary Smirl, and others helped to create the Huntington Area Regional Theatre.
“We had over 100 people audition for these two plays — yet ‘Into The Woods’ only has 18 characters in it. But ‘The Descendants’ has a larger cast of about 50 people,” said Smirl. “This is a completely different way that we are doing the plays this year. Usually, we do one show in June and one show in July. This year the folks that run the park wanted us to get all of our shows in during June. The first show, ‘Into The Woods,’ had such a small cast that we didn’t feel like we offered enough opportunity for people who wanted to participate. So, we decided that we wanted to cram two shows into one month, and it has been a real chore to try and get rehearsal time for two separate casts.”
So far, however, the Huntington Area Regional Theater troupe has made it all work. Now, as the last two shows of “Into The Woods” come to an end, the cast members of “Disney Descendants — The Musical” are waiting for their turn to shine.
“The Descendants are the kids of all of the heroes and villains from other Disney stories from over the years,” said Smirl. “You have Malificent’s daughter, the son of the Beast is there, Jafar is in it, and it is based on the teenage version of the good guys and the bad guys from all of the earlier Disney fairy tales. It is very popular with the young kids out there. I have two granddaughters that know all of the Descendants shows that have appeared on the Disney channel. But, there is also a teenage element to it as this is kind of the current-times version of ‘High School Musical.’ ”
To make this night a double-header event, the Huntington Area Regional Theater decided to add the 30-minute “Seussical Kids” show in the opening slot of the bill.
“The ‘Seussical Kids’ show is a combination of many of the famous Dr. Seuss characters from ‘Horton Hears a Who’ to ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ to ‘Gertrude McFuzz’ the one-feathered bird and more,” said Smirl. “I love the process of putting on these shows when we get it up and running after opening night is over. That is when you can sit back and enjoy it, although you are always tweaking it. I am always one of the people backstage that are moving things around and making sure that the special effects happen and things like that, so we never just sit back in our chairs and watch and relax. We are constantly trying to make it better.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.