BARBOURSVILLE — Amid freezing temperatures and a weather forecast calling for snow flurries, hundreds of people stood in line Friday morning outside the new Academy Sports + Outdoors at Tanyard Station in Barboursville.
While the doors opened at 9 a.m., some people had already waited in line for hours. George Wait, of Ona, got to the store at 6:40 a.m. and camped out with a chair and blanket until the doors opened.
“I got here thinking there would be other people ahead of me, but I was surprised to find out I was first in line,” Wait said.
Wait, 18, says he loves hiking, fishing and camping.
“I want to check out their outdoor gear and I am hoping they have a large camping section,” he said.
The grand opening celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring the Cabell Midland High School band and cheerleaders. It also included a proclamation by the mayor of Barboursville declaring it Academy Sports + Outdoors Day in the village.
“It’s so exciting to see Tanyard Station continue to develop and the folks from Academy have been so great and we wanted to roll out the red carpet for them” said Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum. “This is their first store in West Virginia. Barboursville also had the first Starbucks in West Virginia and we continue to be a retail hub in the state.”
Academy Sports + Outdoors is a full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer with a large assortment of sports and outdoors merchandise. Its new store is over 60,000 square feet and has 90 employees, according to the store director Kahtijah Smith.
“We started preparing for today back in August,” Smith said. “We are really excited to be the first Academy store in West Virginia. This marks the 18th state for the company.”
Smith said the grand opening celebration will continue throughout the weekend.
“Customers can look forward to exclusive deals, giveaways, meet and greet appearances, activations by brands sold at Academy, food truck samples and take advantage of great prices ahead of the holiday season,” Smith said.
Academy has opened nine new stores this year and plans to continue its expansion efforts beyond 2022, with the goal of opening 80 to 100 new stores over the next five years.
“Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to kickstart fun in the Barboursville and Huntington communities by providing customers what they need to make pursuing their sports and outdoors passions fun at low prices,” said Sam Johnson, Academy’s executive vice president of retail operations.
“Whether you’re an angler looking to reel in your next big catch on the Guyandotte River, a holiday shopper searching for the perfect gift, or a camping enthusiast planning your next adventure at Beech Fork State Park, our great value and services create new possibilities for families to get active.”