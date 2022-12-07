Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

As the holidays approach, staff at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association are busy ensuring their four-legged boarders will have presents to play with on Christmas morning.

The presents are part of the nonprofit’s stocking stuffer donation drive, where community members are urged to fill up a stocking with toys, treats and other items for the shelter animals. Animals adopted before Christmas will be sent home with their gifts, while those still staying in the shelter will be opening and playing with them on Christmas morning.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

