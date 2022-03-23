Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

IMG_1403.jpeg

Beau Barkley Huff

 Courtesy of Charles and Jessica Huff

HUNTINGTON — Huff’s Herd has a new addition.

Marshall University football coach Charles Huff and his wife, Jessica Kern Huff, welcomed Beau Barkley Huff, who was born at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, March 15.

Beau weighed 7.15 pounds. He was 21-and-a-half inches long.

He joins big brother BJ at home in Huntington.

