HUNTINGTON — Huff's Herd has a new addition.Marshall University football coach Charles Huff and his wife, Jessica Kern Huff, welcomed Beau Barkley Huff, who was born at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, March 15.Beau weighed 7.15 pounds. He was 21-and-a-half inches long.He joins big brother BJ at home in Huntington.