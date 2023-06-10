Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Artists with works in the exhibit “How Close is That to Richmond?” curated by Marshall University’s School of Art and Design Gallery Director Courtney Chapman, were busy setting up last week in preparation for the recent opening.

It will be open June 12 through July 6 with a closing reception planned for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, that is free and open to all.

