Radioactive responsibility

House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Chair Bill Anderson, R-Wood (standing), is lead sponsor of House Bill 2896, which would shift responsibility for regulating certain radioactive materials from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to West Virginia.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

A bill that would make West Virginia responsible for regulating the use of certain radioactive materials has advanced to the full House of Delegates.

With little discussion Thursday, the House Finance Committee approved House Bill 2896, which would make West Virginia an “agreement state” with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

@Mike__Tony on Twitter.

