Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would exempt rare earth elements and critical minerals essential to technology products and national security from severance tax for nearly a decade.

In a 91-7 vote Thursday, the House approved House Bill 3012, which would create the exemption for nine years effective July 1.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you