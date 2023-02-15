Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, is the lead sponsor of a bill passed by the House of Delegates Friday that would create a state coalfields energy research and economic development authority.

The West Virginia House of Delegates has approved a bill that would create a public corporation to focus on energy development in the state’s coalfields.

The House voted 70-23 Friday after little discussion in favor of House Bill 3130, which would create the West Virginia Coalfields Energy Research and Economic Development Authority.

