Lead sponsor

Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, is lead sponsor of a House bill that would exempt steam coal sold to in-state power plants from coal severance tax.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

A West Virginia House energy panel has approved its version of a coal severance tax exemption already advanced in the Senate and estimated to cost $22 million per year while risking a constitutionality dispute.

The Energy and Manufacturing Committee approved House Bill 3304, which would exempt steam coal sold to in-state power plants from the coal severance tax.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

llc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

