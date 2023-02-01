Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Steve Westfall

Delegate Steve Westfall, R-Jackson, discusses a bill he sponsored to exempt life insurance payouts from bankruptcy. The bill was approved Friday in the House of Delegates and advanced to the Senate.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates advanced a bill Friday to exempt life insurance payouts from being taken during bankruptcy proceedings.

House Bill 2221 advanced on a 78-12 vote, with 10 delegates absent. It now goes to the Senate.

