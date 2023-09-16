Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Minority Health Institute, UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia and Lifeseeds Developmental Group gathered in the Fairfield neighborhood Friday morning to unveil the first home to be improved by the Livable Housing Project.

William Plante and Florence Plante have lived in their home in Fairfield for 44 years. Over time, the couple’s family home developed mold in the kitchen and bathroom, water damage and damaged ceilings. Since its inception, the couple has followed the Minority Health Institute and its Livable Housing Project, which was established in October 2021.

