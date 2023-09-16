Homeowners William Plante, of Huntington, pictured to the left, and Florence Plante, of Huntington, cut the ceremonial ribbon together as the Marshall University Minority Health Institute conducts an unveiling ceremony for a new home on Friday, Sept. 1,5 in Huntington.
William Plante, of Huntington, right, and Florence Plante, of Huntington, share a kiss in front of their new home as the Marshall University Minority Health Institute conducts an unveiling ceremony for a new home on Friday, Sept. 15, in Huntington.
New homeowner Florence Plante, of Huntington, speaks to a crowd of family and friends gathered to celebrate as the Marshall University Minority Health Institute conducts an unveiling ceremony for a new home on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Huntington.
Pictured is homeowner Florence Plante, of Huntington, left, speaking while standing alongside William Plante, of Huntington, as the Marshall University Minority Health Institute conducts an unveiling ceremony for a new home on Friday, Sept. 15, in Huntington.
William Plante, of Huntington, right, and Florence Plante, of Huntington, hold hands with one another while standing in front of their new home as the Marshall University Minority Health Institute conducts an unveiling ceremony for a new home on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Huntington.
New homeowners William Plante, of Huntington, left, and Florence Plante, of Huntington, stand with family and friends before cuttting the ceremonial ribbon as the Marshall University Minority Health Institute conducts an unveiling ceremony for a new home on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Huntington.
Charise Lindsey, founder of Lifeseed Development Group, speaks as the Marshall University Minority Health Institute conducts an unveiling ceremony for a new home on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Huntington.
William Plante, of Huntington, left, and Florence Plante, of Huntington, take a tour through their new home as the Marshall University Minority Health Institute conducts an unveiling ceremony for a new home on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Minority Health Institute, UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia and Lifeseeds Developmental Group gathered in the Fairfield neighborhood Friday morning to unveil the first home to be improved by the Livable Housing Project.
William Plante and Florence Plante have lived in their home in Fairfield for 44 years. Over time, the couple’s family home developed mold in the kitchen and bathroom, water damage and damaged ceilings. Since its inception, the couple has followed the Minority Health Institute and its Livable Housing Project, which was established in October 2021.