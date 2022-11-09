Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20211113_hd_salvationarmy
Buy Now

Santa Claus reads a passage from “Gingerboy’s Search for Christmas” to the children gathered inside the Huntington Mall as the Salvation Army conducts a Christmas kickoff event on Nov. 12, 2021, in Barboursville.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — As quickly as the jack-o’-lanterns were put away and calendars turned to November, winter events were planned to help people of all ages get into the holiday spirit.

From Santa sightings to parades and more, here are some ways to welcome Christmas in the Tri-State:

Tags

Recommended for you