HUNTINGTON — As quickly as the jack-o’-lanterns were put away and calendars turned to November, winter events were planned to help people of all ages get into the holiday spirit.
From Santa sightings to parades and more, here are some ways to welcome Christmas in the Tri-State:
Christmas on the Farm
The BARKer Farm in North Pedro, Ohio, will host Christmas on the Farm. The dates are Friday, Nov. 25, Friday, Dec. 16, both from 6 to 8 p.m. Activities include drinking hot cocoa, roasting s’mores, relaxing by the fire and visiting Nativity Animals in the Christmas Barn. Stop by the Candyland Gift Shop and write a note to Santa at the letter station. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/461535995587 and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/461537449937.
Christmas Village
Heritage Farm hosts its Christmas Village from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10. Tickets are on sale at https://heritagefarmmuseum.com/.
Heritage Farm Museum and Village will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with its buildings trimmed with lights, Christmas music and visits with Santa and Frosty. The event will occur regardless of weather.
Santa’s arrival
Santa arrives at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Prizes will be up for grabs during the Salvation Army Angel Tree kickoff and hot cocoa and cookies will be served while supplies last. The little dancers for the Salvation Army will perform for Santa in Center Court, and Huntington Dance Theater will give a sneak peek into their upcoming performance of “The Nutcracker” on the Macy’s Court holiday stage at 11:30 a.m.
Model railroad show
The Appalachian Model Railroad Society hosts its 64th annual Model Railroad Show on Thanksgiving weekend at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
The show will be open 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
Santa will be a special guest at the event, which will feature arts and crafts. Admission is $6 for adults and $1 for children 12 and younger.
Holiday concert
Organist Rodney L. Barbour will perform a PipeSounds holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane, West Virginia. This performance will mark Barbour’s 16th PipeSounds visit since the 2003 dedication of the Harrah Symphonic organ in the Hurricane church.
The concert of traditional Christmas music will be open with free admission, according to PipeSounds chairman David Peters. For more information, call 304-562-5903.
Christmas parades
The 2022 Huntington Christmas Parade of Lights, presented by Dutch Miller auto group and hosted by Downtown Huntington Partners, will be Friday, Dec. 2. Lineup will begin at 6 p.m. and the parade starts at 7 p.m.
The parade route begins on 4th Avenue at 13th Street and concludes at the downtown DoubleTree Hotel. Grand marshals will be Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and his wife, Alys Smith.
To reserve your spot in the parade, contact Kelly Williamson at kellvwilliamson3@vahoo.com or Jennifer Woodall at iwoodall@tta-wv.com. Applications to be in the parade are available on the Downtown Huntington Partners website.
Park District events
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District hosts a series of Christmas events.
On Dec. 3, Breakfast with Santa will take place at St. Cloud Commons Lodge.
On Dec. 9, there will be a Cozy Christmas Campfire and Nativity Petting Zoo at Gobbler’s Knob in Ritter Park.
Gingerbread house decorating parties will be Dec. 13 and Dec. 15 at St. Cloud.
Around town, the park district will host its annual Where’s the Elf scavenger hunt starting Dec. 19.
Christmas concerts
As part of the Marshall Artists Series, world-renowned saxophonist Dave Koz & Friends’ 25th Anniversary Christmas Show takes place at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Koz will be joined by his friends, jazz music icons pianist Keiko Matsui, trumpeter Rick Braun, guitarist Peter White and vocalist Rebecca Jade. Koz and Friends will perform fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics, as well as a Chanukah medley. Adult tickets range from $65.52-$98.42.
Mannheim Steamroller will perform at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on Friday, Dec. 16. Tickets start at $39, plus applicable fees and are available at the venue box office, mountainhealtharena.com, or pepperentertainment.com.
A Christmas Carol
“A Christmas Carol: Scrooge & Marley” will be presented by The Paramount Players Dec. 16 and 17 at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
Famous all over the world, the often bizarre and ultimately heart-warming story of Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, and the others needs no detailing here. Mr. Horovitz’s adaptation follows the Dickens original scrupulously but, in bringing it to life on the stage, adds elements of inventiveness and brilliant theatricality that enhance and strengthen its timeless virtues. The end result is a theater piece that will delight audiences of all ages.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 4.