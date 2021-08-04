HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will conduct a special Fine Art Sale of pastels by the noted American artist Leon Dolice (1892-1960), according to a news release. An online sale goes live at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at hmoa.org on the Fine Art Sale page under the Join Us tab.
Works still for sale will be available for viewing and purchase at the Huntington Museum of Art on Friday-Sunday, Aug. 6-8.
To purchase one of the works online, buyers should send an email to gfleming@hmoa.org with the number and title of the work or works that they want to purchase.
“The Huntington Museum of Art is pleased to present this collection of more than 20 works by New York artist Leon Dolice, who is known for his striking New York cityscapes,” said Geoffrey K. Fleming, HMA’s executive director. “And one of the extraordinary things about this grouping is the large size of each work, with the pastels coming in at approximately 12x19 inches each.”
Dolice was born in Vienna, Austria, in 1892, and went on to study art in Europe. He immigrated to the United States in 1920, finding a retreat in the European Bohemianism of Greenwich Village, where he picked the streets of this landmark neighborhood as his first subjects. Though he originally concentrated on etching, as that medium declined, he focused almost exclusively on pastels depicting New York City, devoting all his time to chronicling the architecture, back streets, dock scenes and other nostalgia that was fast disappearing from the face of Manhattan. He won numerous accolades for his work, and although he traveled the East Coast recording landmarks in other cities including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Chicago and Philadelphia, he always returned to his new home of New York.
Dolice’s works are included in the Museum of the City of New York, the New York Public Library, the New York Historical Society, Georgetown University Lauinger Library and the Print Club of Philadelphia, among others.
“We are pleased to feature these works, which come with sterling provenance,” continued Fleming, “the group having originally been part of the famed collection assembled by the noted Spanierman Gallery of New York City. Owned and operated by the respected art dealer Ira Spanierman, the collection features some of the finest examples of works by Dolice that have ever surfaced on the market.”
The works included in this special sale depict soft and misty views of Manhattan’s coastline and shipyards as well as its soaring skyscrapers and bridges.
A significant portion of sale proceeds will benefit the Huntington Museum of Art. Shipping is available at the purchaser’s expense through the UPS Store in Ashland.
In the past few years, the Huntington Museum of Art has conducted fine art sales featuring the work of Chuck Ripper, 2016; Wolf Kahn, 2017; Don Pendleton, 2018; Adele Thornton Lewis, 2019; and Stan Sporny, 2020.
For more information, call 304-529-2701 or visit www.hmoa.org.